National analyst predicts nightmare scenario for Florida Gators in 2025

Billy Napier might have ended 2024 with a smile on his face, but if Paul Finebaum’s recent comments end up being accurate, that smile won’t last long—and neither will the patience of Florida fans.

After a rocky start to the 2024 season, Napier managed to rally the Gators behind true freshman quarterback DJ Lagway, who injected life and confidence into the program. Florida ripped off four straight wins to close the year, including a solid bowl victory over Tulane and two impressive wins over top-25 SEC opponents, LSU and Ole Miss. The season ended with real hope in Gainesville for the first time in a while.

Lagway’s ascension was exactly the spark the Gators needed. He showed poise beyond his years, and the offense started to click with him under center. Napier, for all the heat he took early in the year, pieced together a top-10 recruiting class after being in the 60s during the fall. It was his best coaching job yet in Gainesville.

But here’s the issue: 2025 isn’t going to wait around for Florida to ease into the season.

Finebaum, speaking on Andy Staples’ show, didn’t mince words. He flat-out said it’s not unreasonable to think Florida could start the season 2-4. That’s not just harsh criticism—it’s a shot across the bow.

And when you look at the schedule, it’s hard to argue that he’s completely out of line.

Starting in Week 3, Florida plays LSU, Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M in four straight weeks. That's a brutal stretch. While some fans might scoff at Miami and A&M being grouped in with the likes of LSU and Texas, let’s not forget: Napier lost to both the Hurricanes and Aggies in 2024 before the midseason turnaround. Those programs aren’t cupcakes, and they certainly won’t be this fall either.

Napier is entering Year 4, and while there’s momentum and optimism, it’s all incredibly fragile. Gators fans know what greatness looks like—they lived through the Spurrier and Meyer eras. They don’t have a ton of patience for mediocrity, no matter how exciting the future might look with Lagway leading the offense.

And if Florida does stumble early? The conversation won’t be about DJ Lagway’s ceiling or the progress behind the scenes. It’ll be about whether Napier is the right guy to take this program back to national relevance. Honestly, those questions are still happening right now.

Now, there are reasons to believe the Gators might avoid that doom-and-gloom scenario. Lagway’s returning, Eugene Wilson III is back healthy, and they added a talented wide receiver in J. Michael Sturdivant. The defense has added key pieces as well, and Napier seems to be building real chemistry within the locker room. But in the SEC, potential only gets you so far. Wins are what matter.

At the end of the day, this might be the defining season for Billy Napier. He survived the hot seat once thanks to a late-season surge. But if Finebaum is right and Florida starts 2-4, the pressure’s going to be suffocating—and it won’t just be the media turning up the heat. The Gator faithful won’t sit quietly and wait for another rebuild.

Read More