NC State QB Grayson McCall officially retires from football after scary injury
Grayson McCall, the NC State quarterback and former Coastal Carolina standout, has made the difficult decision to retire from football.
He announced his retirement on social media, citing a severe concussion suffered earlier in the season as the pivotal reason for stepping away from the game. The injury occurred during a game against Wake Forest when McCall was hit hard while scrambling, leading to him being carted off the field.
In his heartfelt statement, McCall acknowledged that his football career had been filled with physical challenges, but this latest concussion was one he could not recover from. He wrote, “Unfortunately, my dream has been cut just short. As you all know, I have battled injuries my whole career, but this is one that I cannot come back from. I have done everything I can to continue, but this is where the good Lord has called me to serve in a different space. Brain specialists, my family, and I have come to the conclusion that it is in my best interest to hang the cleats up.”
Despite the abrupt end to his playing career, McCall is determined to remain in the football world, transitioning into a coaching role. He expressed his enthusiasm for guiding the next generation of players, saying, “I look forward to taking my passion and love for the game into the coaching space to serve and lead the next group of kids with a dream.”
McCall's career was marked by remarkable achievements, particularly during his time at Coastal Carolina, where he became the only player in Sun Belt Conference history to win the Player of the Year award three consecutive times. He finishes his career with 10,523 passing yards, 91 touchdowns, and 1,166 rushing yards, including 18 scores on the ground.
The quarterback's decision comes after a series of injuries, including another serious concussion in 2023 during his final season at Coastal Carolina, further contributing to his decision to retire.
NC State freshman QB C.J. Bailey has been playing in the place of Grayson McCall. The freshman has looked good at times, and shown promise in his debut season with the Wolfpack. NC State currently has an open date before returning to play against Stanford on November 2.