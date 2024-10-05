If the hit on Grayson McCall wasn't targeting, they need to do away with the rule
By Sam Fariss
The NC State Wolfpack had its starting quarterback in the lineup again as Grayson McCall made his return after being sidelined by a Week 3 injury. McCall was rolling as he led his team down the field and toward the highly-coveted end zone.
However, tragedy struck and McCall went down. A huge hit to his, from three Wake Forest players, knocked the quarterback down and he didn't move, for a long while.
It looked like McCall couldn't even move his limbs as the medical staff rushed on to the field and the cart was brought out.
Also read: Hit to Grayson McCall silences crowd as quarterback lies motionless on the field
As McCall was loaded onto the cart, he was capable of reaching up to hug his parents who had made their way onto the field as well. While McCall was leaving the field, the officials reviewed the hit, which they had initially not called for targeting.
Fans, of college football in general much less of the Wolfpack, were screaming at the top of their longs that at least a few Deacons deserved to be tossed following the brutal hit on the quarterback. And they were right, it was textbook targeting, at least according to what the rulebooks say...
Three Wake Forest players lowered their helmets (No. 9, No. 24, and No. 45) to take down McCall and the repercussions of the hit were immediately evident. The egregiously missed call for targeting was once again missed when the officials reviewed the play, only adding salt to the wound.
What is the point of "protecting the runner" or putting the athletes' well-being first if the referees don't actually call the penalties? It isn't safe, it isn't good, and it can't go on.
This is the latest injury that has brought college football fans to a standstill and was truly a harrowing moment in the game. Never forget that these players are people too and that their health and well-being should come first.