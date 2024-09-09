Week 2 wins & woes: Who shined and who stumbled in college football
By Justin Perez
North Carolina State was looked at as one of the dark horse contenders in the ACC heading into this season. They haven't come close to resembling that as a team at all. A week ago, a 21-point fourth quarter was needed to escape Western Carolina from the FCS ranks. They were trailing 21-17 after the third quarter.
This week, they looked like a junior varsity squad playing the 1985 Chicago Bears. This loss is extremely bad no matter the context. Tennessee didn't just beat the Wolfpack. They mopped the floor with them in a 51-10 rout. The game was realistically over at the end of the first half, as NC State trailed 20-3.
NC State was inept offensively as they only totaled 143 yards for the game. They only racked up 39 rushing yards and went 3-for-12 on third-down conversions. Grayson McCall had a horrendous performance, throwing for just 104 yards. He also threw a pick late in the first half that was returned by Will Brooks, 85 yards for a touchdown.
Defensively, North Carolina State gave up 460 yards of total offense. Nico Iamaleava torched the Wolfpack secondary for 211 yards through the air. While he did throw two interceptions, he threw two touchdown passes and averaged 9.2 yards per completion. The Volunteers ground game averaged 5.7 yards per rush. NC State just looked bad on both sides of the ball.