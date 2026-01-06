Nebraska’s most important transfer is gone before Matt Rhule even got him on campus

This offseason, Matt Rhule has an important task on his hands as he tries to retool the Huskers roster in the Transfer Portal. Before the Transfer Portal even opened, Matt Rhule was dealt a new challenge as star quarterback Dylan Raiola announced he would be entering the Transfer Portal. The top task for Nebraska quickly became finding a quarterback before building out this roster.

This weekend, it appeared that Matt Rhule had quickly solved his quarterback dilemma landing a commitment from Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey. It appeared that Nebraska had taken a high upside bet on a player who was stuck behind two stars at Notre Dame and could quickly prove just how talented he is.

Kenny Minchey flips to Kentucky in stunning fashion

On Monday Night, Nebraska went from having its starting quarterback to being in serious trouble at quarterback as Kenny Minchey flipped his commitment to Kentucky.

BREAKING: Notre Dame transfer QB Kenny Minchey has flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Kentucky, @PeteNakos reports😼https://t.co/pifXFlp1k0 https://t.co/DocRtX31a4 pic.twitter.com/8BgSLQCi64 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 6, 2026

The news is stunning as you hardly ever see a transfer flip his commitment, especially a quarterback, as they're the focus of the offseason for most programs. Losing Kenny Minchey after seemingly ending their search for a quarterback would be a disaster, as the team now needs to restart its search.

Kentucky's push for Kenny Minchey comes just days after they hosted Sam Leavitt for two days, hoping to land the Arizona State star. As Sam Leavitt is now at LSU, it appears the Wildcats all in push fell short, and Will Stein needed to pivot and lock down a quarterback.

Where Nebraska turns now is a massive question, as some of the top quarterbacks in the transfer class have already come off the board. Matt Rhule did everything right, finding a star QB quickly, but he now needs to hope that he's able to lure in a star signal caller that doesn't make him regret this loss.