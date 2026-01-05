Predicting where the Transfer Portal’s 5 best available QBs will land, led by Sam Leavitt

The first weekend of the Transfer Portal is in the books, and it was a hectic string of days with players entering the Transfer Portal and quickly committing. The biggest position that everyone watches is the quarterback market as the top players can end up determining which teams compete for the National Championship.

This weekend, some of the top quarterbacks on the market came off the board with Brendan Sorsby, Drew Mestemaker, Josh Hoover, Rocco Becht, and Katin Houser all committing.

Saturday Blitz 2026 Transfer Portal QB Rankings | Ericka Brockish

Heading into the first full week with the Transfer Portal opening, there's going to be a ton of action as team's look to lock down their starting quarterback. Ahead of what will be a crazy week, we take our best guess at where the 5 best quarterbacks left on the market will land.

Predicting where Sam Leavitt and the remaining star QBs land

1. Sam Leavitt - LSU

The Kentucky Wildcats made a strong push for Sam Leavitt, but letting him get off campus without a deal was a mistake. The LSU Tigers are going to be all in trying to win in year one under Lane Kiffin, and after missing on Brendan Sorsby, he's going to have to do whatever it takes to land the Arizona State transfer who's visiting on Monday.

2. DJ Lagway - Florida State

DJ Lagway took a visit to Florida State this weekend, but the Seminoles are looking at several quarterbacks. Lagway has incredible upside, and he'd be a great bet for Mike Norvell to make considering the players that would entertain Florida State. If Lagway and Florida State do unite, Mike Norvell is going to have to push hard for some of the best weapons on the market.

3. Dylan Raiola - Oregon

Dylan Raiola has been the quietest of the top quarterbacks in the Transfer Portal as he hasn't taken a visit to this point. Waiting to see the market unfold would make the most sense for Raiola as he could end up in the best landing spot. Dante Moore is going to draw a ton of interest from the NFL, and if he departs, Oregon could make a ton of sense.

4. Byrum Brown - Auburn

The Auburn Tigers seem to be just waiting on a signature on the dotted line from Byrum Brown as it seems as if he's following Alex Golesh. The Tigers have lost a ton of talent, but landing a quarterback of Brown's caliber may give this team a better chance to win than they had this past season with Jackson Arnold and a loaded roster.

5. Aaron Philo - Florida

Florida landing Aaron Philo seems like a matter of when rather than if, especially with Buster Faulkner jumping from Georgia Tech to Florida. 24/7 Sports has stated that Aaron Philo is expected to land in Gainesville, but there hasn't been an official announcement yet. Landing Philo would give Faulkner a quarterback who's familiar with the offense to set this team up for success next season.