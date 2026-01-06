Nebraska should quickly pivot to these 3 quarterbacks after losing Kenny Minchey

On Monday Night, Nebraska was dealt a stunning blow as Kenny Minchey flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Kentucky just days after picking Matt Rhule and his staff in the Transfer Portal. The loss comes as a total surprise as there was no indication that Minchey may end up elsewhere until he flipped his commitment.

Nebraska now needs to find its next quarterback, and quickly as names continue to fly off the board in the quarterback market. If Matt Rhule is going to compete in the Big Ten next season, one of these quarterbacks should be his starter in 2026.

Matt Rhule needs to quickly pivot to one of these quarterbacks

It wouldn't be the most attractive option, but landing Michigan State transfer Aidan Chiles wouldn't be the worst option. Chiles has plenty of Big Ten experience, starting for Michigan State the last two seasons under Jonathan Smith. Chiles would need to continue developing, but he'd give Nebraska an experienced starter for 2026.

The Missouri Tigers gave Beau Pribula his first role as a starter this season after he started his career at Penn State. His only season with the Tigers had some highs and lows, but the talent is clearly there for a team to take a chance on him as a starter. Pribula got a ton of help from Missouri's rushing attack, and surrounding him with a solid running back would help him serve as the bridge for TJ Lateef and Nebraska commit Trae Taylor.

Flying under the radar is Elon star Landen Clark who's drawn interest from Kentucky, LSU, and Michigan State. This season, Landen Clark passed for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns with 8 interceptions. Clark has a great arm, and he could instantly be a high upside starter at the Power 4 level or compete with TJ Lateef for the starting job.