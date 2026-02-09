New England Patriots 3-Round Mock Draft: The Mike Vrabel rebuild gains elite defender

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive disappointment for the New England Patriots as the Seahawks defense put together a dominant performance to win the Super Bowl. The ending of the season was a disappointment, but this season was a massive success when you look back on where this franchise was last season. Mike Vrabel took this team to the Super Bowl in Year 1, and now the roster turnover continues.

Last offseason, the New England Patriots did a great job starting to rebuild this roster, but Mike Vrabel still gets to add to this group. Drake Maye is still on his rookie contract, and the team has a chance to build this into a Super Bowl contender once again, but they'll need to nail the NFL Draft.

3-Round Mock Draft bolsters New England's defense

31. New England Patriots: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

The New England Patriots landed a solid linebacker in free agency in Robert Spillane, but this defense needs to add a more athletic linebacker next to him. Georgia star CJ Allen would make a ton of sense for this defense, especially considering how he lined everyone up at Georgia. Throughout their dynasty run, the Patriots always had a star linebacker, and CJ Allen could become that long-term figure.

63. New England Patriots: Kevin Coleman Jr - Wide Receiver - Missouri

The Patriots are going to need to add some weapons for Drake Maye, as this wide receiver room could use an influx of talent that he can grow with. Missouri wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr had a solid season with 732 yards, but he showed how great he could be at the Senior Bowl, dominating with better quarterback play.

95. New England Patriots: Genesis Smith - Safety - Arizona State

Jaylinn Hawkins fell into the Patriots' lap, but he's now a free agent and should draw a massive market as a promising young safety. The Patriots will need to add a safety in the draft or free agency, and with this defensive class, they can find a starter. Genesis Smith has a rare range and instincts in coverage, but he'll need to improve against the run.