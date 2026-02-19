New Orleans Saints 3-Round Mock Draft lands Tyler Shough game-changing weapons

The New Orleans Saints enter the offseason as one of the most exciting teams to watch after a great end to the 2025-26 season. Taking Tyler Shough turned out to be a home run for the Saints as he looked like a player to build around once he stepped into the lineup. After Kellen Moore found his quarterback, the Saints can look to build out the rest of the roster.

This team has a good mix of veterans and young pieces to build around, and in the weak NFC South, this draft could determine the race for the Playoffs. When the NFL Draft begins, the Saints will have one mindset, build around the quarterback.

3-Round New Orleans Saints Mock Draft builds around Tyler Shough

8. New Orleans Saints: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

Tyler Shough's emergence changed everything for the Saints as they have their quarterback in place, and could look to start speeding up this rebuild. Alvin Kamara could end up being a salary cap casualty this offseason as the team could save $8.5 million by designating him as a post June 1st cut. Jeremiyah Love would give this offense another exciting young back who can take the pressure off Shough.

42. New Orleans Saints: Chris Bell - Wide Receiver - Louisville

Louisville star Chris Bell looked like a 1st Round Pick before suffering a torn ACL late in Novemeber which will keep him from showcasing his skill in the lead-up to the draft. Chris Bell has experience playing with Shough, and reuniting the duo would be a smart move for the Saints. Bell and Chris Olave can both win deep, which would open up everything for Kellen Moore's offense.

73. New Orleans Saints: Gabe Jacas - Edge Rusher - Illinois

The Saints got a solid season out of Chase Young, but as Cam Jordan continues to age, the team should look to add young pieces to the group. Gabe Jacas doesn't have the physical tools to help him go at the top of the draft, but there's plenty to be excited about. Over the past two seasons, Jacas has recorded 19 sacks, and he'd be a great piece for this team to develop.