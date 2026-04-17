New York Giants 7-Round NFL Mock Draft shaken by Dexter Lawrence saga and potential deal

The New York Giants head into NFL Draft week with a major issue to solve out of nowhere with arguably their biggest star. Dexter Lawrence requested a trade weeks ago, but it seemed like the Giants were going to give him the new contract he desired. This week, everything changed as the two sides reportedly reached an impasse, and Lawrence is now reportedly set on being traded.

Given how close the NFL Draft is, the Giants are going to need to find a partner and fast, or they could be jeopardizing part of this season. If there's a partner that makes the most sense, it's the Chicago Bears, who are trying to take a step forward after a Playoff run. Caleb Williams is still on his rookie deal which will allow the team to spend big.

After trading away DJ Moore, the Bears have the extra capital to swing a deal that the Giants would take.

7 Round Mock Draft solves the Giants' Dexter Lawrence saga with Ohio State duo

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

Coming into the offseason, linebacker was a priority for the Giants before the team even cut Bobby Okereke. Tremaine Edmunds gives the Giants a veteran starter, but the team should add a more athletic player next to him. Sonny Styles is a freak athlete at the position, and his ability in coverage should pair incredibly with Edmunds.

25. New York Giants: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

If the Giants move on from Dexter Lawrence, defensive tackle becomes an even bigger need for the defense. After the Giants were abysmal against the run last season, the team will need to add run stuffers in the middle. Kayden McDonald would instantly transform this unit against the run while he has upside as a pass rusher as he continues to develop.

37. New York Giants: Colton Hood - Cornerback - Tennessee

Free agency dealt the Giants a blow as the Titans signed Cor'Dale Flott, coming off the best year of his career. In the draft, the Giants should land a cornerback with the potential to start as soon as this season. Colton Hood has great coverage, mobility, and an ability to thrive in man coverage, which will help a ton in this defense.

60. New York Giants: Zachariah Branch - Wide Receiver - Georgia

Building up the offense around Jaxson Dart is pivotal as the Giants will try to win while he's on his rookie deal. Wan'Dale Robinson departs after a 1,000-yard season, and the team needs to give Jaxson Dart more weapons. Georgia mostly used Zachariah Branch on screen passes, but he can win in a variety of ways and become a big play threat for the Giants.

105. New York Giants: Kage Casey - Offensive Line - Boise State

John Harbaugh will build this team through the trenches, and the Giants need to bolster the interior offensive line. Kage Casey played tackle at Boise State, but he'll be best suited in the NFL at guard, while he can play swing tackle if either of the Giants' starters get injured.

145. New York Giants: Harold Perkins Jr - Linebacker - LSU

When Harold Perkins was a freshman, it seemed as if he'd be a Top 5 pick, but he never lived up to the hype. The biggest reason that Perkins will fall to Day 3 is the fact that he hasn't found a position, as he's smaller for an edge rusher, while he's still adjusting to linebacker. Perkins is a great player to take a chance on for some team, as he clearly has the talent to find a role long term.

186. New York Giants: Louis Moore - Safety - Indiana

Upgrading in the secondary should be a priority in this class, especially as Jim Harbaugh brings Dennard Wilson to New York as his defensive coordinator. Louis Moore is on the smaller side for a safety, but he brings an exciting athletic profile to give him a chance to go from a Day 3 pick to a starting-caliber player.

192. New York Giants: Tim Keenan - Defensive Tackle - Alabama

If Dexter Lawrence is traded, the Giants will need to load up on defensive tackles either through the draft or with players still on the free agent market. Tim Keenan dealt with injuries this season, but he'd upgrade the defense against the run, which is key after the Giants struggled mightily against the run in 2025.

193. New York Giants: Robert Henry Jr - Running Back - UTSA

The New York Giants were heavily involved in the pursuit of Kenneth Walker, but never ended up signing a running back in free agency. Given that Cam Skattebo is coming off a major injury, John Harbaugh will likely leave this draft with another running back. While Robert Henry Jr played at a lower level, his performance against Texas proves he can compete at a higher level.