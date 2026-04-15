The 3 NFL Draft prospects who'd benefit most from a Giants Dexter Lawrence trade

The New York Giants had as exciting a start to the offseason as a team could have after bringing in John Harbaugh to hopefully return this team to glory. Free Agency saw a great infusion of talent, making this look like a playoff-caliber roster. The vibes, however, flipped when All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence requested a trade.

While Lawrence has two years left on his contract, there's no guaranteed money left on his deal, and he's severely underpaid now. John Harbaugh and GM Joe Schoen each spoke highly about his chances of returning, but on Tuesday Night, Ian Rappaport reported that the two reached an impasse and that a trade would be likely.

The #Giants and star DL Dexter Lawrence, who have been talking about a new big-money extension, have reached an impasse, sources say.



The Giants have engaged with teams on a potential trade and that will continue. It should come to a head before the Draft. pic.twitter.com/UhNXM4WGwF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2026

The return for the superstar defensive tackle would likely be at best a 1st Round Pick in this years class while packages like a 2nd round pick and more could be on the table. While the news may be bad for the Giants, it could be great news for several prospects in the NFL Draft.

These 3 defensive tackles would love a Dexter Lawrence trade

Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

Coming into the season, Peter Woods seemed like a likely top 10 pick, but the year as a whole was underwhelming. While Woods' production was down, he's still an elite athlete at the position with explosiveness that should ensure he's still a 1st Round Pick. If the Giants land a late 1st Round Pick as the return for Lawrence, it could ensure that Woods does hear his name called on the first night of the draft.

Christen Miller - Defensive Tackle - Georgia

While Christen Miller doesn't have the hype of former Georgia defensive tackles like Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, he's still an impressive prospect. Where Miller will make his biggest impact is as an elite defender against the run which is a must for the Giants. Miller has more upside as a pass rusher, and his floor could be the Giants 2nd round pick 37th overall.

Lee Hunter - Defensive Tackle - Texas Tech

Before the news of the Lawrence impasse, Lee Hunter was already a player to watch for the Giants as he took a Top 30 visit to New York. While Lee Hunter is an older prospect, he's the most clear nose tackle in this class which could make him the ideal replacement for Lawrence. Lee Hunter likely wouldn't be a 1st Round pick, but he's now seriously in play with the 37th Overall pick.