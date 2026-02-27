NFL Combine Day 1 risers: The five players who boosted their draft stock most

The first day of testing at the NFL Combine is in the books as Thursday saw the top defensive linemen, linebackers, and place kickers took the field. While everyone often eyes the prospects at the top of most mock drafts, the NFL Combine can often mean the most for the players who are expected to be picked on Day 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft.

While stars like Sonny Styles, Arvell Reese, and David Bailey turned in dominant performances, there were some lower level prospects who flashed. Leaving Day 1, 5 prospects raised their draft stock more than most would've expected.

These 5 NFL Combine standouts bolstered their draft stock on Day 1

Kaleb Proctor

Many may not have watched Southeastern Louisiana defensive tackle Kaleb Proctor, but after the NFL Combine scouts will be going back to watch film. Proctor was a standout at the Shrine Bowl earlier in the offseason, and he's now becoming a player to know on Day 3 of the Draft. Proctor ran a 4.80 forty while jumping 33 inches in the vertical while his two sack game against LSU should impress teams.

Kyle Louis

Few players have had as good of a Pre-Draft process as Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis who followed up a stellar showing at the Senior Bowl with a great day at the NFL Combine. Louis impressed in the vertical and broad jumps while running a 4.57 second 40-yard dash to help move himself up draft boards.

Caleb Banks

This season was a lost year for Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks who missed most of the season dealing with injuries. After returning for the Senior Bowl where he was a standout, Caleb Banks was back to impressing teams on Thursday. Banks ran a 5.05 second 40-yard dash while his 32 inch vertical jump was impressive as he's trending back towards being a 1st Round Pick.

Dani Dennis-Sutton

Coming into the season, Penn State edge Dani Dennis-Sutton was being projected as a 1st Round Pick. This season, Dennis-Sutton quietly racked up 8.5 sacks matching his 2024 total proving he could win without Abdul Carter rushing opposite him. After impressing during the testing portion of the combine, Dennis-Sutton could be rising back up draft boards.

Dani Dennis-Sutton is a DE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.93 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 15 out of 2046 DE from 1987 to 2026.



Splits projected, all times unofficial, agilities left to run.https://t.co/OsZoDeTWUn pic.twitter.com/AHbnETNiI7 — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 26, 2026

Zane Durant

Anytime a defensive tackle outruns the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott in the 40 yard dash teams take notice. Zane Durant had an excellent day of testing showing impressive quickness that could move him up boards to become a Day 2 selection.