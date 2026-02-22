NFL Combine Tickets: How fans can attend the NFL Draft scouting event

The most important week on the NFL Draft has arrived as the NFL Combine is set to kick off this week in Indianapolis. The NFL Scouting Combine can truly make or break a prospect's draft stock, and with a class that doesn't have a ton of clear top prospects at each position, every team is going to be paying close attention.

The event remains in Indianapolis, which has been the host for the NFL Combine every year since 1987, and it will remain at Lucas Oil Field through 2028 after the NFL reached a new deal this offseason. Fans who wish to watch the event from home can tune into the NFL Network, where each day of the event will be broadcast.

How to attend the NFL Combine: Ticket Information and more

While it's not a football game, fans are still able to attend the NFL Combine to get a first hand look at some of the future stars of the league. If you want to attend the event in the stadium, there are tickets made available for fans by the league.

Fans who wish to attend the event can do so for free by downloading and signing up for the NFL OnePass app. Access to the event is not guaranteed.

Fans who wish to attend the event at field level have a wide variety of ticket packages they can choose from. The NFL offers 1-day and 3-day experience packages that allow fans to view the events from the field level with additional attractions available.

NFL Combine Schedule:

Thursday, February 26th (DL, LB, & PK): Drills start at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, February 27th (TE & DB): Drills start at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 28th (QB, WR, and RB): Drills start at 1:00 PM ET