NFL Draft analyst makes a Cam Coleman comparison that should have Texas fans thrilled

After falling short of the College Football Playoff as the top ranked team to start the season, Steve Sarkisian went all-in on Texas' roster for 2026. The Longhorns return stars in Arch Manning and Colin Simmons, and with the two set to head to the NFL next offseason, Sarkisian couldn't afford to let the year slip away.

While Texas added stars all over on offense and defense, no one is a bigger star than wide receiver Cam Coleman. In his two seasons at Auburn, Cam Coleman flashed incredible talent for the Tigers, but the offense as a whole struggled to the point that it was hard to judge anyone. The talent, however, is clearly there, and the reason that Coleman was the top ranked wide receiver in the Transfer Portal.

Draft analyst Nate Tice puts Cam Coleman in Jeremiah Smith's tier

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and all eyes now turn to the 2027 NFL Draft, where teams are excited about the talent level. While Jeremiah Smith is seen as the generational wide receiver prospect, Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice declared that Cam Coleman is close to Smith as a prospect.

as good as Jeremiah Smith is, do NOT sleep on Cam Coleman. He's closer to Smith than people are giving him credit for. — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) April 27, 2026

Cam Coleman certainly has the talent to emerge as a top tier wide receiver in college football and the NFL Draft, but the production hasn't reached that level. The hope for Texas and Cam Coleman is that he'll reach that level now that he's playing in Steve Sarkisian's offense with an elite quarterback in Arch Manning.

In his two seasons at Auburn, Cam Coleman caught 93 passes for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns. In our Way-Too-Early 2027 Mock Draft, Cam Coleman was the 20th Overall Pick, and the 3rd wide receiver off the board.

Texas now gets to add a receiver who's elite on 50/50 balls in Cam Coleman, with an impressive speed threat in Ryan Wingo. Arch Manning will have a chance to win the Heisman Trophy and lead Texas to the College Football Playoff, and it'll likely come down to how well he meshes with his new star receiver.