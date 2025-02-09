The Aaron Rodgers era in New York is officially over.

After a tumultuous two seasons, the Jets have informed the four-time MVP that they are moving on. This move has sparked plenty of speculation about what’s next for the franchise, and with a glaring hole at quarterback, all signs point to the team making a significant move in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Jets currently hold the No. 7 overall pick, a position that may not be high enough to secure one of the top quarterbacks in the class. However, given their dire need at the position and new leadership in place, there’s a growing belief that they could trade up to secure their next franchise signal-caller. If that happens, there are three quarterbacks who should be on high alert, as the Jets may very well be coming for them.

3 quarterbacks on 'high alert' to be drafted by the New York Jets

1. Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most polarizing prospects in this draft cycle. Some analysts believe he’s a lock for a top-five selection, while others aren’t sold on his first-round value. The uncertainty surrounding Sanders could lead to a draft-day slide, putting him right in the Jets’ wheelhouse.

Sanders is known for his clutch performances and high-level accuracy, completing 71.8% of his passes for over 7,300 yards in two seasons at Colorado. His poise in high-pressure situations has drawn comparisons to some of the league’s best young quarterbacks, and his confidence is undeniable. If the Jets see Sanders as their guy, they may not risk waiting for him to fall and instead opt to trade up and secure him before another team does.

2. Cam Ward (Miami)

Another quarterback who has been linked to the Jets is Miami’s Cam Ward. While many projections have him going within the first five picks, recent reports suggest that teams may not be as high on him as initially expected. If he begins to slide, the Jets could pounce. They may also be open to trading up to drafting him.

Ward brings a dynamic dual-threat ability to the table, something the Jets have lacked in recent years. He’s got the arm strength to push the ball downfield and the mobility to extend plays, making him a strong fit for today’s NFL. His ability to make plays outside of structure would be a welcome addition to an offense that has struggled with consistency at quarterback for years.

3. Kyle McCord – Syracuse

If the Jets choose to wait and take a quarterback later in the draft — or perhaps trade down for more value and a later first-round pick — Kyle McCord could be an intriguing option. The former Ohio State and Syracuse quarterback has seen his stock rise after a strong showing at the Shrine Bowl, where some analysts claimed he was the best player on the field.

McCord's accuracy on short and intermediate throws is impressive, and he’s shown the ability to process defenses pre-snap at a high level. However, his lack of elite arm strength and athleticism could limit his upside at the next level.

Still, McCord is said by many to be rising up boards and he is scoring much better than anyone could've ever expected coming into the draft process.

