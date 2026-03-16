NFL free agency revealed Jeremiyah Love's 3 most likely NFL Draft landing spots

NFL Free Agency has slowed nearly to a halt as the first week saw a vast majority of players come off the board. During the NFL offseason, free agency can play a major part in shaping the upcoming NFL Draft as teams fill their biggest needs. Among the top NFL Draft prospects, no one was seemingly affected more than Jeremiyah Love.

The Notre Dame star is seen by many as the best prospect in the class regardless of position, but has a wide range given the view on running backs. Free Agency seemingly knocked out two of Love's most likely destinations as the Chiefs and Saints spent big on running backs. After the flurry of signings, 3 teams stand out as the most likely destinations for Jeremiyah Love.

3 Most Likely NFL Draft Landing Spots for Jeremiyah Love After NFL Free Agency

Tennessee Titans

Jeremiyah Love's NFL Draft range truly starts with the 3rd Overall pick, and it could be the most likely destination for the star back. Robert Saleh has seen first hand that an elite back can carry an offense while Brian Daboll's best season in New York was with Saquon Barkley leading the offense. After spending big in free agency, Jeremiyah Love can be the driving force in the offense playing a major part in Cam Ward's development.

New York Giants

Jim Harbaugh and the New York Giants were heavily tied to Kenneth Walker before he signed with the Chiefs, but never signed another running back. Constantly in Baltimore, the Ravens had a deep backfield, and Jim Harbaugh may be eyeing the Notre Dame star to be his bell cow running back. Given the severity of Cam Skattebo's injury, adding a dynamic threat to the backfield wouldn't be the worst decision forming a young duo.

Washington Commanders

Last season was a disaster for the Washington Commanders after such a promising season when Jayden Daniels was a rookie. Given Jayden Daniels' injury, the Commanders need to do whatever they can to help keep him healthy. Jeremiyah Love could give this offense an elite rushing attack, taking a ton of pressure of Daniels.