Nick Saban shuts down return rumors with savage message for Ex-QB

This offseason, rumors of Nick Saban potentially returning to College Football grabbed everyone's attention. While everyone was gathered at SEC Media Days, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy declared that he had information that Nick Saban could return to the sidelines shortly. The news shocked SEC Media Days, sending everyone into a frenzy, running through every scenario for the greatest coach to make his return.

No matter how many times Nick Saban declares that he's happy in his retirement, everyone is going to believe that there's a chance that he could return to the sidelines. Despite Nick Saban already denying the rumors, it continues to come up almost anytime his name is brought up.

On Monday Night at the Nick Saban Legacy Awards, the legendary head coach was asked about the rumors, and he addressed them while taking a shot at his National Championship winning quarterback.

"You know, I don’t know where that came from. Greg McElroy played quarterback for us. And if he had something like that when he was a player, he would have got his ass kicked." Nick Saban

Those hoping that Nick Saban will return to College Football will point out that he didn't come out and deny them but, he took the shot at Greg McElroy. Until enough time passes by, no one will believe Nick Saban, as everyone believes he has what it takes to lead a program to a National Championship.

The reason that Nick Saban left the game was clearly because he didn't agree with the way that all of these changes have taken away what the sport once meant. Until there are changes in place that regulate some of the dark aspects of NIL, it's impossible to imagine that Saban will return to College Football. Nick Saban's current job allows him to stay close to the game, and while we'd all love to see him chew out an official or spike a headset once again, it seems unlikely he'll ever return.

