No more visits: Three elite recruits shut it down for Georgia and Kirby Smart

The world of College Football recruiting is truly a rollercoaster, especially in this modern era where NIL offers are king. When a program lands an elite recruit, the fanbase instantly has to start fearing a potential flip down the line as other programs refuse to let up until pen hits paper on National Signing Day.

For Kirby Smart, building one of the Nation's best programs doesn't happen by accident, as he's been able to nail every aspect of the job, especially recruiting. As things currently stand, the Georgia Bulldogs hold the Nation's 5th-ranked recruiting class, looking to sign a Top 3 recruiting class for the 10th straight recruiting cycle.

Kirby Smart gets three prized recruits to shut down their recruitments

On Tuesday, it looked like the Georgia Bulldogs may take a rare hit on the recruiting trail as On3's Steve Wiltfong predicted that 4-star wide receiver Brady Marchese would flip his commitment, joining Michigan's recruiting class. For the fans who are locked into recruiting, when they got a notification with his name in the tweet, their hearts likely dropped, but instead, he shut down his recruitment, sticking with Georgia.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Brady Marchese has shut down his recruitment and will stick with Georgia, he tells me for @on3recruits



“Georgia is Home. Go Dawgs!”https://t.co/wK4VVElsHw pic.twitter.com/FWCpIAuzZ4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 10, 2025

Keeping Marchese in this recruiting class is a massive deal for the Georgia Bulldogs, as he's one of their two wide receivers committed in this class. With the Nation's top quarterback recruit, Jared Curtis, committed to the Bulldogs, landing a loaded class of receivers in this class is important long term.

The good news didn't end there for the Bulldogs as the next news to drop came with one of Georgia's most recent commits, Justice Fitzpatrick. Less than one week after committing to Georgia, the elite defensive back shut down his recruitment, canceling the rest of his official visits.

BREAKING: Elite 2026 Georgia CB commit Justice Fitzpatrick has shut down his recruitment, he tells me for @on3recruits



He was set to take other trips but those won’t happen & won’t take any more visits



Fitzpatrick is ranked as the No. 4 CB in the On300https://t.co/0R3Id4JMah pic.twitter.com/GeUsyWUsLs — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 11, 2025

Justice Fitzpatrick is the 2nd-ranked player in Georgia's recruiting class, and their top defensive player committed, so any potential drama being shut down is great news for the Bulldogs. Fitzpatrick is the brother of NFL star and former Kirby Smart player Minkah Fitzpatrick, which gives him a ton of ties to Kirby Smart and his staff.

The final great news for the Georgia Bulldogs came in the form of 4-star safety recruit Jordan Smith. As his classmates shut down their recruitments, Jordan Smith joined in on the fun, cancelling his official visits to Florida State and Tennessee.

BREAKING: Four-Star Georgia Safety commit Jordan Smith has shut down his recruitment, he tells me for @on3recruits



He’s cancelled his remaining Official Visits to Florida State and Tennessee



Smith is ranked as a Top 5 S in the ‘26 Class (per On3)https://t.co/ubwfD3BWLV pic.twitter.com/6SSbI05Oy0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 11, 2025

Smith is the 3rd-ranked defender in Georgia's recruiting class and the only defender ranked behind Fitzpatrick, giving the Bulldogs an elite safety commit. This recruiting class already has Fitzpatrick, Jordan Smith, Zech Fort, and Kealan Jones committed in the defensive backfield as the Bulldogs are building a special defensive back class.

As Georgia looks to contend for the Nation's top-ranked recruiting class, getting three 4-star commits to shut down their recruitment helps the Bulldogs focus on landing players at other positions. The Bulldogs only have 13 players committed thus far which means Kirby Smart can continue to stockpile talent across the board.

The good news for Georgia is with all of the blue chip talent committed in this recruiting class, the team still has some of its top targets on the board. 5-star recruits Tyler Atkinson, Savion Hiter, and Kaiden Prothro are all still going over their options with Georgia on the short list of programs in contention which makes for an exciting end to this recruiting cycle.

