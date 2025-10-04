North Carolina student dunks on Bill Belichick disaster in perfect fashion

The North Carolina Tar Heels made the gamble to hire Bill Belichick to lead the program, and the decision currently looks like an absolute disaster. The Tar Heels are off to a 2-2 start while they're currently being demolished by Clemson further driving home just how bad this team is between their coaching and personnel.

If there isn't a massive turnaround in the second half, Bill Belichick will fall to 0-3 against Power 4 opponents with none of the games being even close. If you're a North Carolina fan looking for silver lining, there isn't one as this team looks like such a disaster, Bill Belichick may not survive the season.

North Carolina student dunks on Bill Belichick without even trying

During the broadcast, ESPN pulled a rare move as before they went to commercial, we saw a student appear on camera in front of a microphone. The student then obliterated Bill Belichick and North Carolina, commenting on how the UNC Vs TCU game was so sad it was sadder than the midterm exams she's failed.

It's unclear whether or not the clip was filmed before the game or during the game but, ESPN needs to locate the student for an interview following the game. If getting blown out by TCU was sad, you can only imagine how the fanbase feels as they gave up 28 points in the first quarter to a 1-3 Clemson team that hasn't scored 28 in any other game.

It's unclear at this point if there's even a fix for this North Carolina team as they're clearly lacking talent but, the coaching staff isn't doing a great job either. If the games continue to be a blowout, you have to wonder if Belichick will even get the chance to build his own roster as it's been a disaster.

