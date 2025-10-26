Not firing these 3 Head Coaches is doing more harm than good for Power 4 Programs

In College Football, a fanbase can turn on a Head Coach quicker than in any other sport as the margin for error is so much slimmer. In this era where no expense is spared when it comes to building a roster, the fans expect results and when a coach keeps proving to be underwhelming, the fans are much quicker to demand change.

When a program doesn't move on from a clearly failed hire, all it can do is hurt the program. Recruits start to head elsewhere while boosters and donors are less likely to contribute to funding the roster. Through Week 9 of the 2025 season, these 3 Head Coaches are hurting their programs, but they won't get fired in part due to their buyout.

These 3 Coaches are hurting their programs in extreme ways

Every weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers are clearly outmatched and more likely than not, they're completely uncompetitive. Luke Fickell may have a higher ceiling than Paul Chryst had, but it's clear that the talent level as fallen off a cliff under Luke Fickell which has led to this team declining year over year. It's clear that Wisconsin likely won't compete with the top teams in the Big Ten like they hoped and rather than waiting because Fickell's buyout is too big, they should make the move now if they believe it's the case.

After starting the season 3-0, the Florida State Seminoles have lost the last 4 games, as it's becoming clear that Mike Norvell and this program are broken. Mike Norvell's reliance on the Transfer Portal doesn't work for building a consistent team, and with the Florida Gators firing Billy Napier, the Seminoles should jump into the search for a new Head Coach now rather than allowing this to drag on.

The LSU Tigers went All-In on the roster this season, spending $18 million on this group, yet they're out of the College Football Playoff race before November. The fanbase has had it with Brian Kelly, as they chanted for his firing several times throughout the game. Brian Kelly helped get this team out of a mess left behind by Ed Orgeron, but Brian Kelly clearly isn't the guy to get this program over the top. Kelly has a massive buyout that will keep him in Baton Rouge, but every year that he remains the Head Coach, this team loses some of that LSU swagger.

More College Football News: