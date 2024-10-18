Notre Dame granted an even easier path to the College Football Playoff
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish already had, potentially, one of the easiest paths to an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff. That path just got easier heading into Week 8.
Notre Dame is set to take on Georgia Tech in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. E.T. kickoff on ESPN. The Fighting Irish, who many left for dead in the College Football Playoff hunt after an embarrassing home loss to Northern Illinois, have quickly propelled themselves back into the conversation.
As an Independent, Notre Dame has no other path to the College Football Playoff other than an at-large berth. In the current system, the Fighting Irish can be no higher than a 5-seed in the playoff, but that still hasn't prompted them to put their pride aside and join a conference.
Now, as Notre Dame attempts to make a climb towards an 11-1 record and likely playoff berth, one of its biggest tests just got a lot easier.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Georgia Tech starting quarterback Haynes King will be sidelined for the matchup against the Fighting Irish. King, who suffered an upper body injury, has been listed as "day-to-day," but Thamel's report that he'll be out spells a huge advantage for Notre Dame.
Had King been healthy, this is the type of game that could spell trouble for Notre Dame. Georgia Tech has shown the ability to compete this season and the Yellow Jackets would be motivated to try and pull the upset at home against a Notre Dame team ranked No. 12 in the country.
I placed Notre Dame on "upset alert watch" earlier this week, but with Georgia Tech turning to sophomore Zach Pyron, who has limited experience and doesn't present the same challenges that King would, this seems like almost a lock to Notre Dame.
Assuming the Fighting Irish take care of business — as they should — their two toughest remaining games will be next week at Navy and then on November 23 against Army, both of which are ranked currently. Notre Dame also has home tilts against Florida State and Virginia, as well as a road matchup against USC to close the season.
The Irish will be favored in each of their remaining games, but it will be interesting to see if the pressure of late October and November football could get to them down the stretch or if this team is built to lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff.