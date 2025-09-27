Notre Dame just ran the most disrespectful fake punt of All-Time against Arkansas

One simple look at the scoreboard or by going on social media would tell you that things aren't going well for the Arkansas Razorbacks. After back-to-back losses to Ole Miss and Memphis, the Razorbacks are looking at a third straight loss as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are pouring it on Sam Pittman's team.

The biggest issue for Arkansas this season and in this game has been their defense and it's on full display on Saturday. In the first half, the Fighting Irish had the ball six times and they've scored a touchdown on every drive embarrasing the Razorbacks defense. Notre Dame scoring twice in the final 4 minutes of the half only made matters worse as the Fighting Irish got the ball coming out of the half.

Coming out of the half, the Razorbacks defense was putting together their best drive of the day stuffing the run to force a 4th and 10 which looked like the first time they would force a punt all day. While Arkansas thought they were getting off the field, the Fighting Irish had other ideas with how the drive would end.

Notre Dame's perfect fake punt was incredible yet, so disrespectful

On 4th and 10, the Fighting Irish dug deep into their bag of tricks and pulled out the Philly Special version of the fake punt, fooling the Razorbacks as they picked up 40 yards on a pass from Jordan Faison to Malachi Fields.

Hogs force a 3 and Out



ND pulls off a fake punt hahahah pic.twitter.com/zrcXVVMEib — Grant Speaks (@GrantSpeaks1) September 27, 2025

Given how big of a blowout this game is shaping up to be, the Fighting Irish likely wasted what was a perfect fake punt in a game they didn't need it in. The Fighting Irish may have seen something on film but, doing it as you're beating a team so bad they're calling for their head coach to be fired feels almost as if Marcus Freeman is rubbing it in Sam Pittman's face.

