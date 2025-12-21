Oddsmakers send a clear message about Texas Tech, Oregon with Orange Bowl line

The Oregon Ducks capped off the first round of the College Football Playoff with a dominant blowout win over the James Madison Dukes. Dan Lanning's team was expected to win with ease, and they did just that as they were never in any danger of this becoming a close game. After losing in the quarterfinals last season, the Ducks avoided the first round bye and will be coming off a great showing ahead of their clash with Texas Tech.

Joey McGuire's program attacked the offseason with the intention of making the College Football Playoff and winning the Big 12, and they managed to exceed those expectations by earning a first-round bye. The Red Raiders loaded defense now faces its toughest task of the season as they face an Oregon offense that's finally healthy.

Texas Tech opens as shocking first round favorite

When the oddsmakers set the lines for the Orange Bowl, Texas Tech debuted as a 1.5-point favorite according to FanDuel Sportsbook which is a bit of a surprise. The total for the game is set at 53.5 points which is the second highest behind only Georgia Vs Ole Miss.

All lines and odds are subject to change

Judging Texas Tech is incredibly tough, as this game is going to be the toughest they've played this season. The Red Raiders defensive front has been dominant all season long, but Oregon's offensive line has the talent to slow their rush. The same can be said for this Texas Tech offense that's run all over opponents but hasn't faced a front quite like the Ducks.

Oregon is getting healthy at the perfect time, as the team looked dominant after getting Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr back into the lineup as Dante Moore finally had an arsenal of weapons again. Evan Stewart appeared close to returning this week, and with the extra time off, Oregon may finally get its best wide receiver back in the fold.

Texas Tech is going to give Oregon all they can handle up front, but it'll be a great test of where both programs stand as an incredible matchup of styles.