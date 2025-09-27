Of all Dave Portnoy's rants, this one may be the most ridiculous (and least funny)

When Fox made the move to partner with Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports for Big Noon Kickoff it was a controversial decision as he's one of those figures you either love or hate. His rants have made him beloved by many and hated by others which makes him a lightning rod of sorts for a lack of a better term.

Part of adding Dave Portnoy to the Big Noon Kickoff show was he fact that the show was going to get some crazy rants which would likely achieve their goal of bringing in more eyeballs through social media. While some of his rants may hit, on Saturday Morning, his latest rant certainly comes off as tone deaf.

Dave Portnoy's lightning rant is an All-Time bad take

This season in College Football, there's certainly been an uptick in weather delays as lightning around the Country has led to extended delays in a few games. None of the fans want to sit through the delays and neither do the teams but, at the end of the day, everyone understands the reasoning for making sure everyone is safe.

Except for Dave Portnoy, who went on Big Noon Kickoff to rant about the long delays saying that fans should sign a waiver that if they get struck by lightning it's just "not their day".

I’m sick and tired of lightning delays. We need to have fans sign a waiver and if you get struck it’s just not your day



(Also credit to me for being a team player and not mentioning the fact I was forced to be on scaffolding a million miles high instead of being inside) pic.twitter.com/JLxYaYxAcM — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 27, 2025

Claiming that fans and programs should just shrug their shoulders at lightning and in the event that it does lead to a death, everyone should just move on is beyond absurd. Brady Quinn was the only person truly with the right take claiming he should get struck first before claiming everyone should be put in danger.

Whether or not the addition of Barstool to Big Noon Kickoff is helping them chase down College GameDay remains to be seen but, the take isn't going to go over well. There are some topics you should certainly let go and the take by Portnoy probably should've been left in the production meeting. The rant wasn't funny and it's impossible to see what the upside of the rant was which makes it even crazier.

