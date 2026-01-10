Ohio State losing elite freshman DB has Lane Kiffin written all over it

The Ohio State Buckeyes are seeing a weird series of offseason movement in the Transfer Portal as young players who could've played a key role next season continue to hit the Transfer Portal. First, it was former top recruits at wide receiver with Brian Hartline's departure, with Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter both departing. The trend has grown to other position groups, as the latest is true freshman safety Faheem Delane.

BREAKING: Ohio State true freshman Safety Faheem Delane is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3sports



The 6’2 210 S will have 3 years of eligibility left



He was ranked as a Top 75 Recruit in the 2025 Class (per On3 Industry)https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/MXdEjHLbuT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 10, 2026

Coming out of High School, Faheem Delane was one of the most sought after defensive backs in the Country ranking as the 73rd best player in the Country and the 6th best safety in the class according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Losing Faheem Delane stings as he certainly could've competed for a bigger role with Caleb Downs declaring for the NFL Draft. As Faheem Delane leaves Columbus, it's clear where he may be heading in the Transfer Portal.

Faheem Delane may quickly find himself in Baton Rouge

As soon as Faheem Delane entered the Transfer Portal, the clear landing spot to watch was in Baton Rouge with Lane Kiffin. Last offseason, Faheem Delane's brother, Mansoor Delane, entered the Transfer Portal and landed at LSU, where he played his way into being a First Round Pick this Spring.

While Brian Kelly is no longer in Baton Rouge, the defensive staff remained in place under Lane Kiffin, with Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen specifically staying. Jake Olsen, Corey Raymond, and Blake Baker all played a role in recruiting Faheem Delane to LSU which made them one of the finalists in his recruitment.

Given that Mansoor Delane just excelled under Blake Baker and the two defensive backs coaches, it's hard to see him landing anywhere else in the Transfer Portal. It'll be interesting to see if Delane makes it to Baton Rouge for a visit, as they have two returning safeties in Tamarcus Cooley and Dashawn Spears while they've made additions meaning he likely won't start right away.