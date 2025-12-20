Oklahoma deserves the same criticism Group of 5 teams get in the Playoff conversation

The College Football Playoff kicked off on Friday Night giving us a game that was truly a rollercoaster. Early on, Oklahoma jumped out to a 17-0 lead over Alabama as it looked like Brent Venables team may cruise to a massive statement win to kick off the Playoff. Instead, Alabama went on a shocking 34-7 run to eliminate the Sooners on a night where it felt like they let a golden opportunity slip away.

In the lead-up to the College Football Playoff, all anyone has talked about is how the Playoff needs to change because two Group of 5 teams made the field while Notre Dame was left out. The argument has been that the Group of 5 teams are going to get blown out and have "no chance". If that argument is going to be made about Tulane and James Madison, Oklahoma deserves an extra look.

Oklahoma is becoming a guaranteed loss in the College Football Playoff

The loss by Brent Venables' team on Friday Night brought Oklahoma's record in the College Football Playoff to 0-5. The Sooners have lost their Playoff games by an average margin of 16.4 points as they've been a one-and-done every time they make the field.

If the argument around the Group of 5 teams is going to be that they're an automatic win for the teams playing them, then Oklahoma deserves the same criticism. For years, they didn't have a defense capable of winning in the postseason, and this year it was the offense that let them down.

Everyone in the media will continue to give Oklahoma the benefit of the doubt because they're a premier name and they play in the SEC. If Oklahoma played in the American or the Sun Belt however, the same people praising the SEC would be demanding that the Playoff committee change everything.