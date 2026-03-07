Oklahoma lands 4-star QB Jamison Roberts at Future Freaks recruiting event

The 2027 recruiting class has become the focus of college football as of late with the chaos of the Transfer Portal over while some spring practices have started to get underway. Fresh off a trip to the College Football Playoff, the Oklahoma Sooners should be able to use the successful season to provide a boost in this recruiting cycle. Based on the start to this class, Brent Venables and his staff aren't going to waste the golden opportunity.

Oklahoma lands 4-star QB recruit Jamison Roberts

This weekend is one of the most important weekends of the year for the Oklahoma Sooners as they host their "Future Freaks" recruiting event. Saturday Afternoon provided the Sooners with a massive win as Oklahoma picked up a commitment from 4-star quarterback recruit Jamison Roberts, beating out Georgia, Auburn, and Florida.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Jamison Roberts has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 200 QB from Mobile, AL chose the Sooners over Georgia, Auburn, and Florida



“From The Land to The Palace, Sooner Nation I’m home! 🏠🐴 Jeremiah 29:11”https://t.co/DX5R21yLZI pic.twitter.com/8Gw7GJcWMO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 7, 2026

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Jamison Roberts is the 239th ranked player in the Country, the 20th ranked quarterback in the class, and the 13th ranked player out of Alabama. Roberts is a product of Saraland High School which has produced players like Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams and Texas backup QB KJ Lacey in recent recruiting cycles.

After holding off LSU for highly coveted quarterback recruit Bowe Bentley in the 2026 recruiting cycle, Brent Venables and his staff are building a nice pipeline of quarterbacks. John Mateer returns for the 2026 season, but when he departs the Sooners should have a great group of player to pick from.

After finishing with the 16th ranked recruiting class last cycle, the Oklahoma Sooners have a great chance to finish with a Top 5 class. Jamison Roberts joins a class that ranks 3rd in the Country and best in the SEC headlined by Top 50 recruits 5-star Cooper Hackett, Kaeden Penny, and Cooper Witten.