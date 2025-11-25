Oklahoma State’s Eric Morris move signals a new era in Stillwater

For the first time in two decades, the Oklahoma State Cowboys had to search for a head coach after firing Mike Gundy. The Cowboys' search was always going to be interesting as they fell behind the NIL race under Gundy and never caught up. After falling to the basement of the Big 12, the Cowboys needed to make a big swing to get back to where they belong.

The Cowboys' struggles in the NIL space meant that they had to go out and prove to a head coach that they were willing to buy into building a winner. On Tuesday, the Cowboys landed their top coaching candidate by hiring North Texas head coach Eric Morris.

Oklahoma State is expected to hire Eric Morris as its next coach, sources confirm to @YahooSports, as ESPN reported.



North Texas has agreed to allow Morris to coach UNT if it advances to the American championship game and playoffs.



A team meeting has been called for 4CT. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 25, 2025

Oklahoma State sent a statement by beating out Arkansas

Oklahoma State landing Eric Morris signals that this team is fully invested and has proved it as Morris was a top candidate for the Arkansas Razorbacks vacancy. Everyone says that coaches want to land in the SEC or the Big Ten, and the Cowboys beating Arkansas to the move proves they're serious about this next era.

When you look at teams who’ve succeeded in the Big 12, you remember all the explosive offenses that dominated the league. North Texas is the perfect model of who Oklahoma State wants to be as they felt one of the most exciting offenses in the country.

Oklahoma State first test with this new investment is proving that they can go out and land Eric Morris‘s top weapon. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker has been lighting the AAC on fire this season and will draw interest from around the country, including some of the top programs.

When the Cowboys first fired Mike Gundy it raised alarms about who the program would even be able to land. Any doubts are now put to rest as Oklahoma State went out and stole one of the top candidates for an SEC job.

This program still has a long way to go as Eric Morris will need to read a total roster makeover. The key for the Cowboys is they just locked in the perfect coach to lead that turnaround.