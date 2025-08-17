Ole Miss alum Jaxson Dart gives New York Giants fans their first real hope in years

The last decade has been a fall from grace for the New York Giants as they've gone from a staple of the NFL to a laughing stock. As Eli Manning neared retirement, the Giants went from a playoff contender every year to one of the worst teams in the NFL. When the Giants picked their successor to Manning, Daniel Jones proved to be a setback more than an answer, taking the team to the Playoffs just once.

Last season, the New York Giants cut their losses releasing Daniel Jones looking to start a new era of the team. This Spring, the Giants picked Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart at the end of the first round and while the fanbase wanted to see how he'd translate, it was clear that he was the next hope for the Giants fans.

In the first preseason game, Jaxson Dart put on a show for the Giants fans, completing 12 of 19 attempts for 154 yards and a touchdown while leading the team in rushing for 24 yards.

Jaxson Dart is going to be the best QB from this past draft. pic.twitter.com/kfbaAx3jXr — Phil Sanchez (@PhilSanchezTV) August 10, 2025

After his impressive showing against the Buffalo Bills, Giants fans wanted to see him do it again as they grew all too familiar with the inconsistencies of Daniel Jones. Against the New York Jets, Jaxson Dart was even more impressive, completing 14 of 16 attempts for 137 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 5 yards and a touchdown.

Every @JaxsonDart completion + his rushing TD vs. the Jets in preseason pic.twitter.com/3fteuO44NY — NFL (@NFL) August 17, 2025

This year's NFL Draft class was viewed as one of the weakest at the quarterback position which made many consider Jaxson Dart a reach at the end of the first round. One of the biggest knocks on Jaxson Dart was that he played in an offense that made everything easier on him as Lane Kiffin can outscheme most coaches.

At the NFL level thus far, Brian Daboll has installed a ton of Jaxson Dart's favorite plays and concepts which has helped him impress against NFL defenses. While Dart has been incredibly impressive, he'll return to the bench in Week 1, which may be the best for his future as he won't need to be the savior right away.

While the Giants fans are excited about Dart's potential to be their quarterback of the future, their beacon of hope will need to spend a little more time waiting his turn.

More Ole Miss Rebels News: