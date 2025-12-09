Ole Miss’ bizarre coaching circus is the strangest twist of the Playoff

When Lane Kiffin decided he would leave Ole Miss for LSU he made the decision knowing that he wouldn't be able to coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff. When it became a massive point of contention for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, he decided to rip the coaching staff apart taking most of his staff with him to Baton Rouge.

Offensive Coordinator Charlie Weis Jr followed Lane Kiffin to Ole Miss, and with him came key offensive staffers Joe Cox (TEs), George McDonald and Sawyer Jordan (WRs), and Dave Stevens (Asst. QBs). The offensive staff, all following Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge, seemingly created a disaster for the Rebels as Pete Golding was tasked with finding a way to get this offense running.

Given the fact that Ole Miss didn't want Lane Kiffin in the building after he left, it seemed like none of the former Ole Miss assistants would be able to return. Then the news came before the Playoff committee's penultimate rankings that Charlie Weis Jr would be returning to run the offense which was a massive win for the Rebels.

Win/Win. Good job by Lane, LSU administration, and Ole Miss. Charlie Broyles Award Finalist. Go vote at https://t.co/on2G5ZTn7c. You can vote once a day. Both Ole Miss fans and LSU fans should be onboard. Now go win it all at Ole Miss then get going at LSU. Wins all around! pic.twitter.com/kCp0gJkddR — Charlie Weis (@charlieweissr) December 3, 2025

After getting Charlie Weis Jr back to call plays, it at least seemed like the Rebels would have a chance to make a serious push for a National Championship. Then on Monday, Pete Thamel reported that 4 additional coaches would be joining Charlie Weis Jr in Oxford.

Sources: Four current LSU offensive assistants are joining OC Charlie Weis Jr. at Ole Miss to prepare the team for the CFP run. TE coach Joe Cox, WR coach George McDonald, assistant QB coach Dane Stevens and slot WR coach Sawyer Jordan all returned to Oxford this morning. pic.twitter.com/qnOXumC1ee — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 9, 2025

Charlie Weis Jr and all of LSU's assistants returning for a Playoff push will certainly help this team as they push for a National Championship. Having an experienced play caller and coaches to lead the position groups in preparation will help prevent this team from missing a step when they face Tulane in round one.

On the other hand, Ole Miss's rationale in this entire run after Lane Kiffin's departure is truly puzzling. The biggest reason Lane Kiffin isn't wanted in the building is the fact that he could be recruiting all of his players to LSU. Instead, Ole Miss brought in 5 assistants who are likely closer with their players who can do the same thing.

The biggest reason that you bring the assistant coaches back in the building is the fact that they give you a better chance to win the National Championship. The Rebels would've had a far better chance with Lane Kiffin still leading the program and every other assistant remaining in place rather than all of this chaos and shuffling.