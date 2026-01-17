Omar Cooper Jr crowns Indiana the greatest team ever before even finishing the job

On Monday Night, the Indiana Hoosiers will face off against the Miami Hurricanes in Miami for the College Football Playoff National Championship. Either way the game ends, it'll be a storybook ending as either Mario Cristobal will go from a National Champion as a player to bringing Miami back or Indiana will cap off one of the greatest runs of all-time and an unbelievable rebuild under Curt Cignetti.

The Indiana Hoosiers have become the best story in college football with the run they're on under Curt Cignetti. The Hoosiers have gone 26-2 under Cignetti with a 17-1 record in Big Ten play while they're currently 15-0 this season.

Omar Cooper Jr declares Indiana the greatest team of all-time

As Indiana continues to dominate their opponents, many have started to wonder if this is the greatest team of all-time. The Hoosiers have drawn a ton of comparisons to the 2019 LSU Tigers with stars Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, and Ja'Marr Chase.

In the lead up to the National Championship Game, Indiana star Omar Cooper Jr declared that the Hoosiers would beat that 2019 LSU team even giving a final score prediction.

NEW: Omar Cooper Jr. tells @jdpickell that Indiana would beat 2019 LSU🏆



2025 Indiana: 24

2019 LSU: 21 https://t.co/GCPaGhMLy6 pic.twitter.com/GOn7oAUuG1 — On3 (@On3) January 17, 2026

If you're an Indiana fan, obviously you want to hear your star player declaring that they can beat any team. There's a ton of debate over if 2019 LSU is even the greatest team of all time especially with 2001 Miami, but it sounds like regardless the Hoosiers believe they're the best team ever.

While you have to love Omar Cooper Jr's confidence, answering the question likely could've waited a week. The Hoosiers won't even be in that conversation without a win in the National Championship Game, and giving Miami even more bulletin board material isn't the smartest decision with the edge that Mario Cristobal's team has played with as of late.