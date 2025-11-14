One of these top-ranked teams is going down to an unranked opponent in Week 12

The best part of a College Football weekend is the constantly looming threat of an upset that can turn the entire sport on it's head. The final stretch of the season is here, and as teams think they're jockeying for a place in the College Football Playoff, they'll get picked off in stunning fashion ending their dreams.

This weekend brings a loaded slate of games as 24 of the Top 25 teams are in action giving us plenty of games with massive stakes for the College Football Playoff. This weekend, we should see a ranked Playoff contender fall in stunning fashion which will only add to a chaotic season.

These 5 ranked teams are on upset alert in Week 12

NC State Wolfpack Vs #15 Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes have crept right back into the College Football Playoff race, and this weekend they'll look to handle business while teams ranked ahead of them play pivotal games. NC State isn't going to be an easy out, as they proved two weeks ago with a stunning upset win over Georgia Tech.

Why NC State can win

The NC State Wolfpack just upset Georgia Tech two weeks ago proving they can play with the best teams in the ACC. The bye week came at a perfect time, as it's allowed Justin Joly and Hollywood Smothers time to recover from injury. The Wolfpack have the exciting weapons to make this game a shootout, which is the best path to victory as it would put all the pressure to perform on Carson Beck.

Why Miami won't lose

The Hurricanes have a massive talent advantage like they do in every ACC game they play to the point where all they need to do is play a clean game. Mario Cristobal's team has been given new life in the Playoff race with all the chaos around them, and he won't let his team come out flat.