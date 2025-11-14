One of these top-ranked teams is going down to an unranked opponent in Week 12

Florida Gators Vs #7 Ole Miss Rebels

The Florida Gators are trying to make a run at landing Lane Kiffin, and they can help their case by damaging the Rebels playoff case on Saturday Night. The Rebels are trying to finally breakthrough and make the Playoff, and they can all, but punch their ticket on Saturday Night.

Why Florida can win

The Florida Gators have been a disaster this season including last weekend's blowout loss to Kentucky, but they're still a talented team. DJ Lagway was benched last week, but he showed last year against Ole Miss just how talented he is, and he could do it again in this game. It'll take a clean game from Florida to have a chance at the upset, but they have the talent to push Ole Miss to the brink.

Why Ole Miss won't lose

Ole Miss is clearly one of the top teams in the Country, and even if Florida tests the Rebels, there's no world where they should lose this game. After DJ Lagway was benched last week, Ole Miss' defense should be able to take advantage against an offense missing most of it's top weapons. Lane Kiffin's team knows what's at stake, and with two games left to play, all the Rebels need is a win to clinch the Playoff.

Clemson Tigers Vs #20 Louisville Cardinals

Key Injury: RB Isaac Brown

On Friday Night, we'll see a game with College Football Playoff stakes as Louisville's College Football Playoff hopes are on thin ice with Clemson coming to town. After losing to Cal last weekend, Louisville can't afford to lose another game down the stretch making this game against a talented Clemson team terrifying.

Why Clemson can win

The Clemson Tigers have been a mess this season, but they have the most talent in the ACC, and can win every game they play. The Tigers have a massive advantage in the trenches, and as Louisville is without star back Isaac Brown, the pass rushers will make it a long night for Miller Moss.

Why Louisville won't lose

Louisville's biggest hope is that Clemson's inconsistent play comes back on Friday Night as they have struggled to put it all together. Louisville is going to need to rely on it's passing attack with Isaac Brown sidelined, and Miller Moss has the talent to keep this team alive if he can put it together and play a clean game.