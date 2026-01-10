Opening Miami Vs Indiana CFP title odds are a last slap in the face to the Canes

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is officially set as the Miami Hurricanes will face off against the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Hurricanes have toppled Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Ole Miss to get to this point after being the last at-large team to make the Playoff field. Indiana earned the #1 seed in the Playoff while demolishing Alabama and Oregon to get to the Championship.

In a College Football Playoff that has been filled with games that have been blowouts or close games, everyone is hoping for one last thriller to close out a chaotic college football season.

Miami is disrespected one final time with initial National Championship odds

As the Indiana Hoosiers continue to demolish anyone in their path, FanDuel Sportsbook is predicting the National Championship Game to be more of the same. The initial line for Miami Vs Indiana has the Hoosiers favored by 7.5 points, while the total is set at 47.5 points. Indiana is -300 on the Moneyline while Miami is +240 as the underdog.

All gambling odds and lines are subject to change.

The Miami Hurricanes have been counted out for most of the College Football Playoff as underdogs against Texas A&M and Ohio State. Mario Cristobal's team has been playing with an edge, physically dominating their opponents, and the opening line will serve as bulletin board material.

While his team is favored and the overwhelming favorite to win the National Championship, Curt Cignetti's team hasn't taken the rat poison once. Every time you think that the Hoosiers could have a letdown after an emotional win, the team snaps into form and crushes their opponents in a fashion no one saw coming.

The National Championship Game is going to be a slugfest, and it should serve as a fitting end to this remarkable season.