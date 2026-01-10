Operation Sam Leavitt: Lane Kiffin's pursuit of a QB has reached insane levels

When Lane Kiffin arrived at LSU, the Tigers fans were most excited about seeing the Transfer Portal King at work, as their roster had plenty of holes to fill. Thus far, Lane Kiffin has made plenty of splash additions, nabbing stars like WR Jayce Brown and Edge Rusher Jordan Ross. The only thing that's missing for Lane Kiffin is the star quarterback to lead the team, which has evaded him for a week.

First, it looked like LSU was all-in on Cincinnati star Brendan Sorsby, but he ended up at Texas Tech with a massive NIL deal. All attention then turned to Arizona State star Sam Leavitt, and when he was sitting courtside at an LSU Basketball game with Lane Kiffin, Whit Weeks, and Eugene Wilson III, he appeared to be the Tigers' next quarterback.

Demond Williams Jr hit the Transfer Portal while Leavitt was with Lane Kiffin and it sent everyone in a frenzy with LSU heavily tied to the Washington star while Leavitt took a visit to Tennessee. Williams instead returned to Washington, and it left Lane Kiffin to find a new top target.

Lane Kiffin has gone on a special mission to find his Quarterback

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and as quarterbacks continue to fly off the board, Lane Kiffin needs to go and get the best quarterback available. On Friday, Lane Kiffin posted a picture of the Knoxville Airport, sending everyone into a frenzy as they wondered if he had gone to meet with Sam Leavitt.

The LSU fans were quickly given the news they've been hoping for as Matt Moscona reported that Kiffin was indeed there to see Leavitt.

Multiple sources confirm Lane Kiffin is, in fact, in Knoxville to see QB Sam Leavitt.



Leavitt left LSU without committing while the Demond Williams situation was unfolding. Multiple reports have Leavitt set to visit Miami after Tennessee.



Kiffin trying to close his portal QB.… — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 10, 2026

Lane Kiffin is a man who loves creating drama, and this turn of events is his latest masterpiece. Not only did Kiffin take a flight to try and nab his next quarterback, but he flew to Knoxville to do it, trying to keep Leavitt from picking a school like the one he left in the middle of the night to take the head coaching job at USC.

Whether Lane Kiffin lands Sam Leavitt or not, all you can do is marvel at the situation and just how much he's pushing to land any quarterback.