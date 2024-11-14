Why isn't the world talking about Oregon's Jordan James?
By Bryson Blue
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are soaring high in their first season in the B1G, and their star running back Jordan James is a huge part of it. With the Ducks having their best start to the season since 2012, the excitement surrounds college football. Oregon has got their national recognition, but why aren't we talking about Jordan James?
Oregon's offense has been explosive this year. After a slow start in the first weeks of the season, the Ducks are firing on all cylinders. In the run game, Jordan James leads the charge. He has been a dog all year, coming up huge for the Ducks when it matters most. After Bucky Irving went to play in the NFL, James was going to get his opportunity to be the top back at Oregon, one he has not wasted. Through ten games, James has posted 10 total touchdowns, 946 yards, and 5.7 yards an attempt per ESPN statistics.
ESPN has Jordan James ranked 16th in rushing leaders, but that doesn't come close to showing the impact James has had for Oregon. James is elusive, makes people miss and keeps his feet turning. He makes the right plays and ignites the Oregon offense almost single-handedly at times. If Oregon's passing offense wasn't as great as it is, James would receive many more touches, thrusting him higher up the leaderboard of running backs.
When Oregon faced Ohio State in an instant classic early this season, James stepped up to the plate once again. James ran for 115 yards and a touchdown against the Buckeyes as the Ducks reigned victorious at home. Against Michigan State, James went off for 166 yards and a touchdown. In the Big House against the former national champions in Michigan, James ran for 117 yards and a touchdown. James scored 2 touchdowns in a game twice this season already. This is the type of impact he has on Oregon. In big games, he makes big plays.
While he may not be putting up video game numbers like Heisman candidate Ashton Jeanty, the eye test and the stats back up Jordan James being one of the best running backs in the country, and the college football world needs to take notice. With his current play, James looks like he could be a future NFL draft pick. While the Ducks have all the hype right now and the praises of Dillon Gabriel and Dan Lanning are sung, don't forget about No. 20 Jordan James.