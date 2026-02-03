Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal report card: Dan Lanning has his best chance yet

The Oregon Ducks put together another impressive season, but it'll only be remembered for how it ended. Indiana crushed Oregon in the College Football Playoff, sending the Ducks into the offseason to regroup. Dan Lanning's team decided to run it back with Dante Moore, Matayo Uiagalelei, A'Mauri Washington, and others all deciding to come back to school.

Given how much Dan Lanning brought back, he didn't need to do much to make this team a contender. Instead, the Ducks went out and attacked the Transfer Portal, giving this team a serious chance to win the National Championship.

Grading Dan Lanning's Transfer Portal haul

Most Important Addition: Koi Perich

As a True Freshman, Koi Perich was one of the best safeties in the Country, playing for the hometown Minnesota Golden Gophers. This season, Perich tried to play both ways and it ended up resulting in a massive step back. If Perich can return to form focusing on safety, he’ll give the Ducks one of the best defensive backs in the country while replacing Dillon Thieneman.

Most Impactful Addition: D'Antre Robinson

Given that Oregon returns a loaded group on the defensive line, Dan Lanning could've left the group as it, but he instead added another big piece. As a Sophomore, D'Antre Robinson was a key piece of North Carolina's defensive line with 39 tackles and 0.5 sacks. Considering that he won't even be a starter, this is a massive piece for the Ducks as he'll rotate in and give this defense another star on the interior.

Sleeper Addition: Iverson Hooks

Oregon returns a ton at wide receiver, but that didn't stop the Ducks from going out and making a splash. UAB Wide Receiver Iverson Hooks had a breakout season with 72 catches for 927 yards and 7 touchdowns. Hooks will form an exciting trio with Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart giving Dante Moore all the weapons he needs to post another solid season.

Highest Upside Addition: Andrew Olesh

Coming out of High School, Andrew Olesh was one of the most sought after recruits in the Country, signing with Penn State. After one season with the Nittany Lions, the elite talent has landed in Eugene to help replace Kenyon Sadiq. If Olesh can show the talent that made him a 5-star recruit, it would be a massive boost for this offense.

Biggest Loss: Terrance Green

The Oregon Ducks didn't lose a ton of impactful pieces to the Transfer Portal, but they did have some depth wiped out. Defensive Tackle Terrance Green would've continued to serve a role in the Ducks defensive line rotation, but with Bear Alexander, A'Mauri Washington, and others returning, he wouldn't have had as big of an impact.

Offensive Grade: A

Oregon didn't need to do a ton this offseason as most of the key pieces on offense will be back in the fold. If Oregon could've beaten out LSU for Jordan Seaton, this unit would've felt like it was perfect, but there's young pieces ready to step in on the offensive line. The Ducks have depth everywhere, and this team is better built to sustain injuries than they did last season.

Defensive Grade: A+

The defense got a massive boost with the return of Bear Alexander, Matayo Uiagalelei, and A'Mauri Washington, the Ducks didn't need to add much. Koi Perich is the biggest splash in this class as he'll step in and replace Dillon Thieneman giving the unit a star on the back end. The additions of Aaron Scott Jr and Carl Williams could end up determining just how strong this team is.

Overall Grade: A

Dan Lanning and his staff went out and ensured that this team is capable of winning a National Championship in 2026. Dylan Raiola will follow the same plan as Dante Moore as he'll hope to develop in his season as the backup. There isn't a major weakness with this team, but the offensive line will need some younger pieces to emerge.