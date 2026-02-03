2026 NFL Mock Draft: Post Senior Bowl 2-Round mock draft showcases the biggest risers

The NFL Offseason is in full swing, even if the Super Bowl between the Patriots and Seahawks is still left to be played. Every head coaching vacancy has seemingly been filled, and as the teams get their coaching staffs in place, they will now start focusing on their player additions. The NFL Draft cycle is in full swing as last week's Senior Bowl event checked off another milestone in the process.

The Senior Bowl can make or break a prospect's draft stock, and in Mobile, the defensive talent in this draft class was on full display. After several prospects delivered impressive performances, there's been a shakeup in the first round of mock drafts, while also clearing up the prospect rankings for Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Post Senior Bowl 2-Round Mock Draft highlights biggest rising prospects

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

Nothing's ever guaranteed in the NFL Draft, but Fernando Mendoza is going to be the 1st Overall Pick. Mendoza had a stellar season with Indiana, showing all the traits to make him a worthy selection at the top of the draft. Mendoza will step right into an offense with great weapons in Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, with the hope of this team finally competing in the AFC West.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

The New York Jets are in a terrible place with no clear quarterback to take 2nd Overall, meaning they need to leave the draft with a player they know can count on to be a difference-maker long term. While the other top pass rushers have questions, David Bailey will enter the NFL with instant 10+ sack potential and could become a cornerstone for this defense.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Arvell Reese - Linebacker - Ohio State

Mike LaFleur takes over in Arizona with a ton of holes to fill on this roster, making the Cardinals a likely trade-down candidate. If the Cardinals stand pat, drafting Ohio State star Arvell Reese is a great move for the team to make. Reese can either give the team a freak athlete at linebacker, or he can move full-time to edge rusher, where he's shown a ton of potential.

4. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

While the Titans hired a defensive-minded head coach in Robert Saleh, this offseason should be all about helping Cam Ward take the next step. The Titans have some promising young wide receivers, but this team really needs a WR1 who can become Cam Ward's go-to receiver. Carnell Tate has the ability to win at all three levels, while his speed will help take the top off opposing defenses.

5. New York Giants: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

The Giants signed Paulson Adebo last offseason, but the cornerback room wasn't nearly good enough. Mansoor Delane was arguably the best cornerback in college football last season, and he can instantly come in and make a defense with an elite defensive front even scarier.

6. Cleveland Browns: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

Regardless of who's at quarterback next season, the Browns' offensive line needs to get younger and more talented. Francis Mauigoa proved during the College Football Playoff that he's worthy of being a Top 10 pick, and the first tackle off the board, even if he isn't able to flip over to the left side of the offensive line.

7. Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

Dan Quinn's defense is going to need to take a massive step forward in 2026, otherwise the Commanders could be looking for a new head coach. Drafting a player like Caleb Downs has the potential to change a team overnight. Downs would become the ultimate chess piece for this defense, helping mask some of the unit's weaknesses.

8. New Orleans Saints: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

While it may not be the best positional value, Jeremiyah Love is more than talented enough to be picked in the Top 10. Tyler Shough proved that this team isn't far off from competing and giving him a weapon of Love's caliber who can carry this team on the ground would transform this team.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

The Chiefs will look to retool this roster this offseason as the team wasn't nearly good enough even before Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL. In this run, the Chiefs haven't been able to pick at the top of the draft, and they'll need to land an elite talent on a rookie deal to help this build. While some may be concerned with his arm length, Rueben Bain Jr has been so elite that he's still worthy of being a Top 10 pick.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

The Bengals' defense has been an issue for several seasons, and one that the team will try to fix this offseason. After trading away Logan Wilson at the Trade Deadline, the Bengals have another need to fill at linebacker. Sonny Styles may be the best overall player in this draft, and he'd instantly help transform this unit.

11. Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

The Dolphins could end up reaching for a player like Ty Simpson, but with Tua Tagovailoa's contract still on the books, it would be wiser to use this season to set the team up for its next quarterback. Tyreek Hill's future in Miami is uncertain after his injury, and the team will need to find a weapon to replace him. Jordyn Tyson is an elite weapon when healthy, and he'd be a great compliment to the speed of Jaylen Waddle.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

After trading away Micah Parsons before the season, the Dallas Cowboys need to add talent off the edge. Auburn star Keldric Faulk still needs to continue developing as a pure pass rusher, but he has all the traits to continue growing while he’ll be a massive addition for this team with stopping the run.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

While a ton of cornerbacks impressed this season, none were nearly as talented as what we saw from Jermod McCoy prior to his torn ACL. If McCoy proves that he’s healthy and back to form before the draft, he’d give the Rams a potential shutdown cornerback to help make this defense even scarier.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

The Ravens made the decision to move away from John Harbaugh and brought in Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. If Minter learned anything from his time with the Chargers and at Michigan, it's how impactful an elite defensive tackle can be. Peter Woods has shown that he can be an explosive player on the interior, and if he continues to develop as a pass rusher, he'd give this team a massive boost.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cashius Howell - Edge Rusher - Texas A&M

The Buccaneers' defensive line wasn't nearly good enough at rushing the passer this season, which should be a focus in the draft. After proving that he could replicate his production in the SEC, Cashius Howell would be a great pick, and he perfectly fits the mold of what this team looks for on the defensive line.

16. New York Jets: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

Aside from Garrett Wilson, the entire New York Jets wide receiver room was underwhelming this season. While the Jets won’t get their starting quarterback in this draft, they can set the future franchise quarterback up for success. Makai Lemon was dominant this season, and he’d give the team an elite duo to help build this passing attack.

17. Detroit Lions: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Lions have already seen Dan Skipper retire, and with Taylor Decker considering retirement, Dan Campbell may need to reload on the offensive front. Spencer Fano can instantly jump in at either tackle position after playing both at Utah, allowing the team to decide where they want to play Penei Sewell.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - Safety - Toledo

Harrison Smith is only getting older, and the Vikings already have a need at safety alongside him at safety. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is going to be the small school prospect to know in this draft class after an incredible career at Toledo. The Toledo star is elite against the run and pass, and would instantly give this team a star in the secondary.

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

Bryce Young proved that he's worth building around this season, and now the Panthers need to put the pieces around him. The team has some exciting young weapons, but the tight end room could use an elite playmaker. Kenyon Sadiq is an elite athlete at the position, and he'd give the team an explosive playmaker to utilize.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

The Cowboys need to bolster the secondary after it became clear that Trevon Diggs was no longer an elite cornerback. Avieon Terrell is a bit undersized, but he's one of the most technically sound prospects who could instantly help the defense bounce back as a Day 1 starter.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

Mike McCarthy’s hiring may lead to Aaron Rodgers returning for one more season, but this team still needs to find a long term plan at quarterback. Developing Jordan Love behind Rodgers worked out great for the Packers, and the Steelers could do the same with Ty Simpson. This season, Simpson looked like a potential Top 5 pick, and with more development he could become the next franchise QB.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

The Chargers will get their incredible offensive tackle duo back from injury next season, and it'll be time for the Chargers to make a serious push for a Super Bowl. The team had a massive flaw at guard this season as the signing of Mekhi Becton didn't pan out as the team had hoped. Vega Ioane is the best interior offensive lineman in this class, and he'd give Justin Herbert an offensive line that gives him enough time to succeed.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kadyn Proctor- Offensive Line - Alabama

The Eagles' offensive line has taken a step back over the last year as some of the key pieces begin to age. Lane Johnson is nearing retirement, and with the time he's missed, the team needs to ensure it has a backup plan. Kadyn Proctor may end up being the best fit at guard, but he could develop at both positions while serving as the perfect insurance policy for this unit.

24. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Boston - Wide Receiver - Washington

The Browns hit on some exciting young weapons in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they can continue to grow on offense regardless of the quarterback. Denzel Boston would be a great addition to this core as he'd give the Browns size and elite contested catch ability, giving this offense every type of weapon.

25. Chicago Bears: TJ Parker - Edge Rusher - Clemson

After an incredible 2024 season, TJ Parker took a step back in production in 2025 with just 5 sacks. The Senior Bowl was the perfect event for Parker, who put his elite ability on full display, bringing him back into the 1st Round conversation. The Bears desperately need a pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat, and Parker could give the team that threat.

26. Buffalo Bills: Malachi Fields - Wide Receiver - Notre Dame

The Bills' wide receiver room was incredibly underwhelming this season, and it’ll be an area that Joe Brady needs to address in his first offseason. Malachi Fields has elite ability for his massive frame, and he’d serve as a great complement to Khalil Shakir out of the slot after showcasing his elite talent at the Senior Bowl.

27. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

Brandon Aiyuk’s bizarre departure from the San Francisco 49ers signals a need for the team to add talent at wide receiver. KC Concepcion would be the perfect addition for Kyle Shanahan as a big play threat who could be deployed in some of the same ways the team used Deebo Samuel.

28. Houston Texans: Caleb Lomu - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Texans need to continue rebuilding this offensive line as CJ Stroud’s struggles under pressure were on full display in the Playoffs. Caleb Lomu would be the perfect addition for Stroud as an elite pass protector who could help solidify this unit for the future.

29. Los Angeles Rams: Monroe Freeling - Offensive Tackle - Georgia

The Rams should look to land an elite offensive lineman at some point in this draft, especially with two first round picks. Georgia star Monroe Freeling has all the traits to become an elite offensive tackle, and he would have time to develop behind the team's current tackles while providing an insurance policy in case of injury.

30. Denver Broncos: Caleb Banks - Defensive Tackle - Florida

The Broncos' defense is one of the best units in the league, and rather than using that as an excuse to focus on building up the offense, they should continue to bolster its strength. Caleb Banks has missed a ton of time at Florida with injury, but when healthy, he's a top 10 talent in this draft class. Banks would give the team another monster on the defensive line, and if he can stay healthy, he could blossom into an elite pass rusher.

31. New England Patriots: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

One of the areas that the Patriots should look to improve is at linebacker, as they could greatly use an athletic threat in the middle. CJ Allen is that throwback style of linebacker that the great Patriots teams always had, and he'd partner up perfectly with Robert Spillane.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Brandon Cisse - Cornerback - South Carolina

Once the season ends, the Seattle Seahawks are going to need to reload at cornerback as Tariq Woolen is going to be a free agent. Brandon Cisse is incredibly explosive with great mobility in coverage who could develop into an elite player opposite Devon Witherspoon in this defense.

33. New York Jets: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

After trading away Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline, the Jets have a need at defensive tackle. Kayden McDonald would give the Jets a ton of possibilities as a powerful nose tackle, which would allow Aaron Glenn to deploy a variety of fronts, especially if the team takes an edge rusher at the top of the draft.

34. Arizona Cardinals: Emmanuel Pregnon - Guard- Oregon

This offseason, the Cardinals are going to need to bolster the offensive line regardless of who's playing quarterback. On the interior, the Cardinals could especially use help while the team figures out who's best at tackle long term. Emmanuel Pregnon was a star at USC and Oregon and could instantly give the unit a powerful blocker in the run game.

35. Tennessee Titans: Akheem Mesidor - Edge Rusher - Miami

Robert Saleh is going to need to bring pass rushers to Tennessee, and while Akheem Mesidor may be an older prospect, he can overhaul a defense. Mesidor has proven that he's ready to play as soon as he's drafted, and the Titans would instantly have a building block for the future on defense.

36. Las Vegas Raiders: R Mason Thomas - Edge Rusher - Oklahoma

While Maxx Crosby is dominant, the Raiders could use another star pass rusher opposite him, as former top pick Tyree Wilson hasn't lived up to where he was picked. At Oklahoma, R Mason Thomas was one of the most feared pass rushers in the Country, and he could give this team an elite rotation off the edge.

37. New York Giants: Germie Bernard - Wide Receiver - Alabama

Now that the Giants have locked in a head coach in John Harbaugh, the rest of the offseason will be focused on building around Jaxson Dart. The Giants could have a major need at wide receiver as Wan'Dale Robinson is a free agent after a 1,000-yard season. Germie Bernard can be used in a variety of ways and develop into an elite weapon in an offense with a ton of exciting talent.

38. Houston Texans: Christen Miller - Defensive Tackle - Georgia

The Texans have elite edge rushers with Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, but the interior defensive line could use some reinforcements. Christen Miller would instantly upgrade this unit against the run with incredible power, and if he can translate it as a pass rusher, he'd make this defensive front even scarier to play against.

39. Cleveland Browns: Sam Hecht - Center - Kansas State

The Senior Bowl was incredible for Sam Hecht's draft stock, as he may have cemented himself as the best center prospect in this class. Hecht has a great frame that could allow him to add size, and he'd help fill one of the critical holes on this Browns offensive line for a long time.

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Lee Hunter - Defensive Tackle - Texas Tech

As Chris Jones continues to age, the Kansas City Chiefs should look to pair him with another elite player on the interior. Texas Tech star Lee Hunter is flying up draft boards and could end up making his way into the first round. Hunter has elite pass-rush upside, and playing next to Jones would allow him to capitalize on 1-on-1 matchups.

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Colton Hood - Cornerback - Tennessee

Part of the Bengals' defensive rebuild will need to be adding talent in the secondary, especially at cornerback. Colton Hood emerged as a top draft prospect playing the entire season as Tennessee's top cornerback with all the talent and traits to develop into an elite cornerback at the NFL level with time.

42. New Orleans Saints: Chris Bell - Wide Receiver - Louisville

The Saints have a need for wide receiver talent, and landing a player who's played with Tyler Shough would only make sense. Chris Bell is a first-round talent when healthy, but some team will get a discount after he suffered a torn ACL in late November.

43. Miami Dolphins: Keionte Scott - Cornerback - Miami

Jeff Hafley takes over as the Dolphins' head coach, and his defensive mindset will be needed as this group needs an influx of young talent. The Dolphins should look at a star with experience in Hard Rock Stadium, as Keionte Scott emerged as an elite defensive back with energy that could change the entire mindset of the unit.

44. New York Jets: AJ Haulcy - Safety - LSU

The Jets found an exciting young safety with Malachi Moore, and now the defense could solidify the position for the future by landing AJ Haulcy. This season, Haulcy proved he's a high-level player jumping to the SEC with the ability as a ball hawk, while he's not afraid to come down and punish players with massive hits.

45. Baltimore Ravens: Zion Young - Edge Rusher - Missouri

The Ravens couldn't find anyone to step up and rush the passer despite leaning heavily on their rookie class which will make edge rusher a need this offseason. Zion Young had a breakout season at Missouri with 6.5 sacks, and after dominating the Senior Bowl, he'd be at worst a rotational pass rusher in this defense.

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony Hill Jr - Linebacker - Texas

Todd Bowles' team will look to rebound after missing the Playoffs this season, and they're not far off as injuries derailed the season. Eventually, the Buccaneers will need to replace elite linebacker Lavonte David, but for now, the team should look to add an exciting player next to him. At Texas, Anthony Hill Jr excelled as a linebacker and rushing the passer, which would make him a weapon for Todd Bowles.

47. Indianapolis Colts: Blake Miller - Offensive Tackle - Clemson

The Colts are going to need to improve on the offensive tackle, whether Daniel Jones is back in the fold or if the team turns to another quarterback. Blake Miller is the perfect player to pick as the Colts push for the Playoffs as a 4-year starter at Clemson who excels as a run blocker, which would help pave the way for Jonathan Taylor.

48. Atlanta Falcons: Chris Johnson - Cornerback - San Diego State

Kevin Stefanski has a few major holes to fill for the Falcons, with one of the biggest lying in the secondary as the team needs a solid cornerback opposite AJ Terrell. Chris Johnson is on the smaller side, but he's impressive in off-man coverage and in zone, giving him a chance to excel in any defensive scheme.

49. Minnesota Vikings: Jadarian Price - Running Back - Notre Dame

JJ McCarthy is going to need to take a major step forward next season if the Vikings are going to get back to competing for the Playoffs. During his time at Michigan, JJ McCarthy was at his best with an elite rushing attack to take the pressure off him. Jadarian Price gets overlooked because of Jeremiyah Love, but he's an explosive playmaker who would give this team a big play threat at running back.

50. Detroit Lions: Jake Slaughter - Center - Florida

The Lions struggled so much at center this season that Frank Ragnow almost returned if not for an injury he didn't know about. Dan Campbell's team is built on winning at the line of scrimmage, which makes filling the need a priority. Jake Slaughter may need to add size to succeed at the NFL level, but he proved at the college level that he's more than skilled enough to succeed at center.

51. Carolina Panthers: Dillon Thieneman - Safety - Oregon

The Panthers could add more pieces to the secondary, and as starting safety Nick Scott hits free agency, there's a hole to fill. Dillon Thieneman would be a great addition to the unit as he's great in two high coverages with the ability to play as the lone deep safety, which would allow this team to throw more unique looks at offenses.

52. Green Bay Packers: Keith Abney II - Cornerback - Arizona State

The Packers are going to need to add help in the secondary with all of the explosive weapons in the NFC North. Keith Abney II is on the smaller side, but he's skilled in press man coverage giving him a chance to develop into a high-end player in this defense.

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Omar Cooper Jr - Wide Receiver - Indiana

While the Steelers' future at quarterback is uncertain, the team needs to add more weapons at receiver. Omar Cooper Jr flashed the ability to be a three-level threat this season at Indiana, and if he can start to cut down on drops, he'd be a great weapon to add to this wide receiver room with DK Metcalf.

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Derrick Moore - Edge Rusher - Michigan

The Eagles were so desperate for edge rush help this season that they needed to bring back Brandon Graham out of retirement. Reloading this defensive line is going to be critical for Howie Roseman, as free agency has taken a ton of talent from this unit. Derrick Moore just posted a 10-sack season at Michigan, and after dominating the Senior Bowl, he's only flying up draft boards.

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Kamari Ramsey - Defensive Back - USC

The Chargers should look to bolster the secondary as they'll be loaded almost everywhere else next season. Kamari Ramsey could play either traditional safety or nickel allowing the team to continue throwing unique coverages and sets at opposing offenses.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Darrell Jackson Jr - Defensive Tackle - Florida State

The Jaguars should look to continue building this defense after the offense made serious strides under Liam Coen. Adding a player in the middle, in Darrell Jackson Jr., who could play nose tackle and be a monster against the run, would only allow this unit to throw more looks at opposing offenses.

57. Chicago Bears: Bud Clark - Safety - TCU

The Bears may need to reload at safety as Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker, Jonathan Owens, and Jaylon Jones are all pending free agents. TCU star Bud Clark is already emerging as one of the stars of the Pre-Draft process after a standout showing at the Senior Bowl. Clark has proven to be a ball-hawking safety through his time at TCU, and could give the Bears a difference-maker in the back end of the defense.

58. San Francisco 49ers: LT Overton - Edge Rusher - Alabama

The 49ers drafted Mykel Williams, who struggled before missing most of the season with a torn ACL. Given Williams' injury and the history of injuries that Nick Bosa has had, the team should look to add more developmental pieces at edge rusher. LT Overton didn't post massive sack production during his career, but he'd be great against the run and should continue to develop as a pass rusher.

59. Houston Texans: Emmett Johnson - Running Back - Nebraska

Joe Mixon missing the entire season was one of the more bizarre developments, and now his future in Houston is uncertain. Even if Mixon ends up returning, the team is going to need to add running backs as the offense needs to take pressure off CJ Stroud. Emmett Johnson was one of the best backs in the Country this season, and he'd give the team an explosive back to lean on.

60. Buffalo Bills: Jake Golday - Linebacker - Cincinnati

The Buffalo Bills need to draft a linebacker this offseason, as the team has struggled to keep Matt Milano on the field. Jake Golday is poised to be one of the biggest risers during the pre-draft process, with an ability to play sideline to sideline with the size and length to fit in the NFL.

61. Los Angeles Rams: Garrett Nussmeier - Quarterback - LSU

The Rams have two first-round picks, but the best time to draft an heir to Matthew Stafford may be on Day 2 of the draft. Garrett Nussmeier showed incredible upside in 2024, but struggled with injury in 2025, hurting his draft stock. After a solid showing at the Senior Bowl, Los Angeles could look to develop Nussmeier behind Matthew Stafford to see if he can develop into a starter.

62. Denver Broncos: Gennings Dunker - Offensive Line - Iowa

Gennings Dunker is one of the most interesting players in this year's draft as he played tackle at Iowa, but could end up playing any position on the offensive line. Dunker would make a ton of sense for the Broncos as they could use 2026 to develop him before allowing him to step in for one of their veterans as this roster starts to get more expensive.

63. New England Patriots: Elijah Sarratt - Wide Receiver - Indiana

Drake Maye will need some additions on the outside to help him continue his development into an elite quarterback. Elijah Sarratt doesn't have the most elite traits, but he was incredibly reliable over the past three seasons, and could serve the same role for Drake Maye.

64. Seattle Seahawks: Ja'Kobi Lane - Wide Receiver - USC

Opposing defenses are going to continue throwing everything they can at slowing down Jaxson Smith-Njigba which should make adding playmakers around him a priority. At 6-foot-4, Ja'Kobi Lane would bring a ton of size on the outside, giving the team an exciting playmaker to pair with their star wide receiver.