Oregon student unleashes the worst kicks of All-Time on College GameDay

This weekend, ESPN's College GameDay took the show to Eugene, Oregon, as the 3rd ranked Oregon Ducks face off against the 7th ranked Indiana Hoosiers. One of the newest additions to the show, Pat McAfee, has brought a ton of different aspects and segments to the show, but none have been as entertaining as his weekly kicking contest. Each weekend, Pat McAfee picks one student out of the crowd, where they have a chance to win a ton of money, which is life-changing for the College student.

The idea for the segment is perfect as we've all been there before, getting angry at a kicker for missing what seems like a layup yet, the vast majority of people couldn't come close. During the segment, some students stun everyone winning the prize while others are shockingly bad.

Oregon student has abysmal showing in Pat McAfee's Kicking Contest

On Saturday Afternoon, we may have seen the worst showing in the history of the segment. The first kick was for $250,000 and a new Toyota from Nick Saban's dealership. The kick didn't stand a chance, and it wasn't even close, traveling at best 5 yards.

THIS GUY SUCKS



HOLY HELL



THAT WAS THE WORST KICK OF ALL TIME#CollegeGameDay https://t.co/mBirSM2IeE pic.twitter.com/Qm7fIQTl4W — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 11, 2025

Given how terrible the kick was, Pat McAfee, of course, had to give the kid another chance while upping the ante. Nick Saban talked McAfee into granting the second chance, which was worth $1,000,000 split between Pat McAfee and Saban. The second kick at least got into the air, but it was so far left it certainly hit a fan in the crowd.

ONE MORE KICK



FOR ONE MILLION DOLLARS 💰💰



THIS GUY STINKS #CollegeGameDay https://t.co/ak3B7ypwDA pic.twitter.com/qFl7rOQ0W2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 11, 2025

The challenge has become must see TV each weekend, and while we didn't get the feel good story of a College student receiving life changing money like we have a few times this season, we did see a pair of kicks so bad that it was actually hilarious.

