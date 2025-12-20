Pat McAfee earned his degree from Brian Kelly’s School of Bad Accents

When it was announced that Lee Corso would be retiring from ESPN's College GameDay, it was clear that the show was going to need to make a major change. Corso was the closer for College GameDay, ending every show with his infamous headgear pick donning the mascot head of whichever team he chose to win the biggest game of the week.

Before Lee Corso even retired, it was clear that Pat McAfee was being groomed for the role as he was becoming a fan favorite with some of the stunts he would pull. This season, Pat McAfee has stepped into the role, and he's done a solid job sending every campus into a frenzy to end the show, but he has a clear hole in his game.

Lessons in terrible accents: Pat McAfee takes notes straight from Brian Kelly

Every weekend, Pat McAfee tries to play to the home crowd, knowing that he'll get his best reaction by firing up the crowd. On Saturday in College Station, Pat McAfee was appealing to the Texas A&M crowd, donning his best Texan apparel.

The Pennsylvania native turned to a Texas accent, and the delivery wasn't the best, leaving Pat McAfee sounding a lot like Brian Kelly with his Cajun accent, which went viral when he took the LSU job.

I GOT MY COWBOY HAT ON AND I LOVE THIS PLACE..



THIS PLACE LOVES FOOTBALL..



110,000 PEOPLE ARE READY TO LOSE THEIR MIND..



TEXAS A&M GETS A COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF WIN TODAY



🗣🗣GIG ‘EM #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/aui2aFmx0R — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 20, 2025

Pat McAfee has done a solid job stepping into the role this season, but heading into the offseason, he has a clear area to get better. If you're going to go with the accent in front of the home crowd, you'd better deliver; otherwise, it sounds corny.

Brian Kelly will never escape the viral moment where he introduced himself to LSU fans with his terrible accent, and given that Pat McAfee does it every week on TV, it's only a matter of time before he ends up suffering a similar fate.