Pat McAfee has yet to pick a female to take a kick at his field goal challenge
By Sam Fariss
The Pat McAfee field goal kick challenge has been an instrumental part of ESPN College GameDay every Saturday morning of the college football season. However, every weekend it seems like McAfee ignores a large percentage of the fanbase present: females.
This article isn't a shot at McAfee or in any way saying that the boisterous analyst is sexist, misogynistic, or anything along those lines. However, can't we get a girl up there?
McAfee has even started bringing celebrities into the fold. In Week 10, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce gave the challenge a swing and badly missed both of his field goal attempts.
Every weekend this season, McAfee has picked a male student out of the audience. Sure, a majority of the crowd might be male but every week, there are dozens if not hundreds of females in the early-morning broadcast. There are females who would love to partake in this challenge. Trust me, I'm speaking from experience.
I went to the University of Oregon from 2018 until 2022. The Ducks hosted College GameDay my freshman year and have hosted it twice since then. I've attended CGD in Austin, Fort Worth, and other cities. Ever since McAfee joined the show and started the challenge, I myself have wanted to take a kick.
Just think about all of the female soccer players that go to a Division I college, from the collegiate team to the club teams to the former high school stars that still play in intramurals, there are thousands on college campuses.
Well, maybe McAfee is just scared that the females in the audience would be too good at kicking field goals and he would have to write a check every weekend instead of every once in a while.