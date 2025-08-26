Paul Finebaum sounds a little too obsessed with Arch Manning

While many are upset with Fox's decision to make Texas Vs Ohio State a noon game, everyone has been dying to see Arch Manning for so long why make them wait. One of the biggest stories last season was whether or not Texas should bench Quinn Ewers for Arch Manning, heading into the 2025 season and the biggest storyline is Arch Manning.

Before Arch Manning has even become the full-time starter for the Texas Longhorns, he's being viewed as a potential Heisman Trophy winner and the 1st overall pick. The media buzz surrounding Arch Manning is truly like nothing we've seen before in College Football and it may be impossible to live up to.

Heading into a season where Texas is the Nation's top ranked team and Arch Manning is garnering Heisman buzz, the Longhorns quarterback was asked about Texas having a target on their back but, Manning feels differently.

"I think that’s all of us at Texas, and I think we kind of try to shift the narrative. We’re going for everyone else. The target’s not on our back, but we’ve got a red dot on everyone else." Arch Manning

The quote from Arch Manning is incredible if you're a Texas Longhorns fan but, the fact of the matter is that this team is certainly the hunted. Every week that Texas sits atop the AP Poll, each team is going to give them their best shot as is the case with any top ranked team. After hearing about how great Arch Manning is, defensive coordinators are going to be chomping at the bit to try and shut him down.

On ESPN's Get Up, Paul Finebaum broke down the quote from Arch Manning claimed there has never been anything like Arch Manning.

"I don’t think we’ve really seen anything like this, you can go back to [Johnny] Manziel in the year after he won the Heisman as a freshman, but that was all about controversy. [Tim] Tebow had already established himself as a freshman as part of a national championship team, as he was the backup. I don’t think there’s ever been anything like Arch Manning. When you listen to him, you start to think, he’s so savvy. But let’s not forget his two uncles are in the television business." Paul Finebaum

This entire offseason, Paul Finebaum has been on the Arch Manning hype train and he may even be the conductor. Paul Finebaum declared that Manning will be the most dynamic player of a generation which is nearly impossible to ever live up to. Declaring that there's never been anything like Arch Manning when we've already seen Peyton and Eli come through the SEC with the same level of pressure is just such a stretch especially as quarterbacks in this modern era face more pressure than ever.

On Saturday Afternoon, the Arch Manning hype will either reach it's peak or it could totally underwhelm everyone. The Ohio State Buckeyes could slow Texas' offense and then the Manning hype will look ridiculous while if Manning wins the game he may be anointed the king of the sport. Whether they like it or not, Texas has a massive target on their back and it starts with each team trying to knock off Arch Manning.

