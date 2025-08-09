Paul Finebaum vows to leave the Country if SEC fails to win National Championship

The last two seasons have seen the crown for the best conference in College Football come into serious debate. As Michigan and Ohio State have won back to back National Championships while the SEC hasn't been all that close, the Big Ten is starting to stake its claim as the best conference in this new NIL and Transfer Portal era.

Fans of the SEC haven't been a fan of the shift, declaring that their time is on the horizon in the 2025 season. Among the many who haven't been a fan of the Big Ten's recent dominance is college football analyst Paul Finebaum, who spends most of his time covering the SEC. On Netflix's Sports Club, Paul Finebaum was asked for his National Championship pick where he declared drastic measures if the SEC doesn't win it all.

"If it’s not (the SEC) I’m leaving the country. I am so sick and tired of being harassed by Big Ten fans on our show. … They act like they invented football." Paul Finebaum

“If it’s not I’m leaving the country. I am so sick and tired of being harassed by Big Ten fans on our show. … They act like they invented football.” @finebaum has had enough of Big Ten fans, and predicts that an SEC team will win the National Championship 😂 @daniklup pic.twitter.com/LNXFwU7IL3 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) August 9, 2025

Obviously, Paul Finebaum isn't truly leaving the Country if the SEC fails to win the National Championship, but that's the level of pressure that it feels like is on the SEC to rebound this season. The good news for Paul Finebaum is that the SEC has some of the top teams in the Country, including several top tier contenders.

Paul Finebaum's pick for the National Championship was Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns who may have the best group in the Country. Kirby Smart and Georgia have the SEC's last two National Championships and may be the most underrated team in the Country this season. LSU returns Garrett Nussmeier and a loaded core which should be enough to make the Playoff.

Team's like Alabama and Ole Miss have all the talent you could ask for but, have some questions at quarterback that'll make or break the season. Regardless of who wins the National Championship, Paul Finebaum and the conference is looking for a savior to return the league to the top of the College Football landscape.

