Penn State is about to get humbled by the coaching carousel

When the Penn State Nittany Lions made the move to fire James Franklin, it sent shockwaves throughout College Football. Coming off a deep run in the College Football Playoff, no one saw Franklin getting fired, especially as the Nittany Lions were seen as a potential National Championship team.

Penn State fired James Franklin, hoping to upgrade, as they view themselves on the same level as the likes of Ohio State and Michigan, who have won the last two National Championships. The Nittany Lions will go looking for the coach who can get them to that level, but they're likely going to find out what everyone thinks of the job.

The coaching carousel is showing Penn State where they truly stand

When Penn State fired James Franklin, it seemed like they were going to be the best job available meaning they could have their pick of the best coach. Instead, the last two weeks have knocked the Nittany Lions a notch as the LSU and Florida jobs opening up made Penn State the 3rd best job available. By the time the season ends, the field will only get more crowded making it even tougher.

The name everyone instantly mentioned for Penn State when Franklin was fired was Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti. Just days after James Franklin was fired, Indiana handed Cignetti a massive 8-year extension worth $93 million, taking him out of the conversation for Penn State or any other program.

Everyone expected Matt Rhule to be the top candidate for the job, given the fact that he played at Penn State and worked closely alongside the Nittany Lions' AD Pat Kraft. On Thursday, Matt Rhule received an extension, just like Curt Cignetti, more likely than not taking him out of contention for the job.

News: Matt Rhule is staying at Nebraska, sources confirm to @NBCSports. He has agreed to a two-year contract extension (through 2032) — same base pay + big CFP incentives in the deal.



There's a $15 million buyout if he were to leave this year. So, cross him off for Penn State. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 30, 2025

The candidates for Penn State are starting to get far below where they expected to land. Given his Northeast ties, everyone tied Mike Elko to the job, but with how Texas A&M looks this season, that's likely impossible. Everyone wants Lane Kiffin, but it seems most likely that he'll stay in the SEC, whether it's at Ole Miss or by taking the LSU or Florida job.

The next tier of candidates Penn State will likely look now is at the likes of Matt Campbell, Fran Brown, Jeff Brohm, and maybe Brian Kelly. While each could end up being solid at Penn State, it's far below what the fanbase expected when they fired James Franklin.

The final way the Nittany Lions could go is by hiring an up-and-coming coordinator, but even that is a big risk. A coach like Ohio State's Brian Hartline or Oregon's Will Stein could weaken a rival while both could finally revive a stagnant Penn State offense.

Penn State thought they were going to land a big fish, but as the season has progressed, they're sliding down the ranks. The Nittany Lions could end up pulling off a stunning move no one sees coming, but at this point, it looks like they're going to land a much lower-ranking candidate than they ever would've expected.