Penn State may have finally found the star receiver it’s waited years for in Koby Howard

If there's been one knock on Penn State's talent level the past few seasons, it's been for their lack of dynamic playmakers on the outside. This sentiment proved to be true in the big games as Ohio State, Oregon, and Notre Dame were able to stack the box as there wasn't a wide receiver on the outside that could scare them.

After James Franklin watched his wide receivers fail to record a reception in the Orange Bowl, it was clear he needed to make a change. The Nittany Lions used the transfer portal to build a new receiving room, bringing in Devonte Ross from Troy, Kyron Hudson from USC, and a true star in Syracuse's Trebor Pena. The addition of Trebor Pena has the fanbase the most excited but, it's a true freshman that should by on everyone's radar.

Ever since arriving on campus, freshman Wide Receiver Koby Howard has looked like the wide receiver Penn State has been missing for several years. According to Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings, Howard was a 3-star recruit ranked as the 521st ranked player in the Country, the 81st ranked receiver in the class, and the 66th ranked player out of Florida.

At Big Ten Media Days, Drew Allar gave everyone insight into just how impressive Howard has been during the offseason.

"Koby Howard is going to be a real playmaker for us. I think he’s going to play at some point this year." Drew Allar

In every clip of Koby Howard you can find from the Nittany Lions practice, he's either making a defender miss with an incredible move or he's beating defenders deep looking like the field stretching wide receiver the Nittany Lions haven't had.

Lots of buzz around Penn State freshman WR Koby Howard



May be the new RAC King pic.twitter.com/0f3iWGR4z6 — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) July 31, 2025

The question will be whether the Nittany Lions give Howard the green light to play early in the season or if they look to let him continue developing behind the scenes. The wide receiver position is one of the easiest for a player to come in and make an instant impact which could lead Howard toward early playing time. Regardless of if it's this year or down the line, it looks like James Franklin has finally found a game breaking receiver to develop.

