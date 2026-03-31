Pete Golding claps back hard against Dabo Swinney's tampering accusations

The end of the fall leading into the winter was a hectic time for the Ole Miss Rebels football program. As the dust settled on Lane Kiffin's messy departure, the Ole Miss Rebels came a few plays away from playing in the National Championship Game. Once the season ended, the real work began for Pete Golding and his staff.

As Lane Kiffin was recruiting for LSU, Pete Golding and his staff needed to fight hard to make sure their roster didn't get picked apart while preparing to make transfer additions of their own. One of the biggest additions of the offseason came when Ole Miss was able to land Cal transfer linebacker Luke Ferrelli, after the star linebacker had already committed to Clemson.

Pete Golding fires right back at Dabo Swinney over tampering claims

When Ole Miss landed Luke Ferrelli, it led to a massive controversy that headlined the sport for several days. Dabo Swinney had a press conference where he laid out a pretty clear timeline of events, accusing Pete Golding of blatantly tampering with Luke Ferrelli.

On Tuesday, Pete Golding spoke with the media where he was asked about the allegations and pretty bluntly shut them down.

WATCH:



Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding when asked about Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and tampering allegations regarding LB Luke Ferrelli.



“I’m not going to sit up here and use the podium as a grandstand, that’s why we have a compliance office.”#OleMiss pic.twitter.com/yMnxHRCGMD — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) March 31, 2026

The line about using the podium as a grandstand is a direct shot at Dabo Swinney who used his podium to deliver the long winded story of Ferrelli's departure from Clemson.

Where Pete Golding is right is the fact that Ole Miss has compliance offices which directly shuts down Dabo Swinney's big accuasations. To this point, there hasn't been any action by the NCAA or either conference which would point to Golding being right that the Rebels didn't do anything wrong.

For Ole Miss, landing Luke Ferrelli is a massive win as the Rebels get to plug an elite linebacker in the middle of the defense. TJ Dottery jumping to LSU could've set the Ole Miss defense back, but getting another linebacker that can call the defense wearing the green dot will play a large part in determining the Rebels fate.