Pete Golding makes a major splash with first Transfer Portal addition

Anyone who's discrediting the job that Pete Golding has done thus far at Ole Miss will point to the fact that he's coaching Lane Kiffin's roster. After the College Football Playoff run is over, Pete Golding will be tasked with building his own roster which will prove just how well he'll fare at Ole Miss moving forward.

If Pete Golding learned anything from his former boss, it's that using the Transfer Portal is an absolute must. Lane Kiffin became the Transfer Portal king, flipping the Ole Miss roster on a yearly basis to give the Rebels a chance at making the Playoff. Pete Golding may not need to use it as often, but he'll need to make the big additions to help keep this team in place where it can beat teams like Georgia.

Pete Golding lands cornerback Jay Crawford as first Ole Miss transfer

On Saturday Night, just one day after the Transfer Portal opened, Pete Golding made his first Transfer Portal addition landing Auburn transfer cornerback Jay Crawford.

BREAKING: Auburn starting transfer CB Jay Crawford has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells @On3Sports



In his 2 seasons with the Tigers he totaled 30 tackles, 11 PD, and 2 INT



Crawford is ranked as the No. 2 CB in the On3 Portal Rankingshttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/GWOFjZMEPc — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 4, 2026

Pete Golding landing Jay Crawford sends a loud message that the Rebels are shopping at the top of the market. Crawford is one of the best cornerbacks to enter the Transfer Portal thus far, ranking as the 4th best cornerback in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal CB Rankings.

In his Sophomore season at Auburn, Jay Crawford recorded 15 tackles, an interception, and 4 pass deflections. The hope for Pete Golding and Ole Miss will be that Crawford returns to his 2024 form as he certainly took a step back in coverage this season, but was still a solid player.

The Ole Miss Rebels are going to need to be aggressive in the Transfer Portal this season with the way Lane Kiffin left. Kiffin took the offensive staff with him to LSU, and more likely than not he's going to pick at this roster making it important that Ole Miss puts itself in a place where they can compete for a National Championship again next season.