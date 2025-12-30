2026 Transfer Portal Rankings: Ranking the top CBs every college football team needs

Having an elite cornerback locking down an opponent's top wide receiver or an entire side of the field can change everything for a defense. When programs go shopping for pieces in the Transfer Portal, there isn't a team in the country that would pass up having additional playmakers in the back end of the defense.

This offseason, there will only be a Winter Transfer Portal window as the Spring Transfer Portal no longer exists, meaning we'll see more activity in these next few weeks than we ever have before. The Transfer Portal is still days from officially opening, but there's already a loaded field of cornerbacks waiting to change a defense.

Which cornerbacks should your team take to elevate the entire defense this offseason? That depends, LSU shopped at the top of the market and got a 1st Round Pick caliber player out of Mansoor Delane while Tennessee took a swing on Colton Hood much lower down everyone's boards and ended up with an elite defensive back.

2026 Saturday Blitz transfer portal rankings: CB | Ericka Brockish

Last rankings update: 9:30 a.m. ET, 12/30/2025

1. Jontez Williams - Iowa State

A knee injury in the Arizona game cost Iowa State its star cornerback, and it'll turn out to be the last game Jontez Williams played for the Cyclones. There will be a concern for teams looking at Jontez Williams over his ACL recovery, but he'll be the top cornerback in the Transfer Portal, especially if his recovery is tracking well.

In the 2024 season and the 5 games Williams played in 2025, he allowed just 24 catches on 58 targets for 215 yards and a touchdown. Most of Williams' snaps have come on the outside, giving a team a chance to get a player who can instantly step in and change a defense.

2. Ja'Bril Rawls - Florida State

Mike Norvell's struggles have cost Florida State once again as star defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls announced he'll be entering the Transfer Portal. This season, Rawls appeared in 7 games for the Seminoles before missing the final stretch with an injury.

Rawls excels playing on the outside as he'll fill the need for a team as a boundary cornerback. This season, Rawls recorded 40 total tackles with a fumble recovery and an interception, posting a 73.4 coverage grade according to PFF.

3. Bo Mascoe - Rutgers

After back-to-back solid seasons for Rutgers, cornerback Bo Mascoe is entering the Transfer Portal, where he should have a big market. Teams looking for a cornerback will turn on the tape of Mascoe against the loaded offenses of Oregon and Ohio State and see that he only allowed 3 catches for 35 yards in 46 coverage snaps and fall in love. Mascoe will be a senior, which hurts his market, but he'll instantly be a plug-and-play CB1 for a contending Power 4 team.

4. Jay Crawford - Auburn

This season, Auburn cornerback Jay Crawford took a step back from the outstanding season he had in 2024, but he was still a solid player. Now, Auburn is tasked with replacing a top cornerback as Jay Crawford has announced his plans to transfer. Crawford has spent back-to-back seasons as one of the top cornerbacks in the SEC and will have a massive market.

5. Jeremiah Cooper - Iowa State

Like his counterpart Jontez Williams, Jeremiah Cooper suffered a season-ending knee injury just 4 games into the season, dealing a massive blow to Iowa State's defense. Cooper was well on his way to his 3rd impressive season in a row, allowing just 5 catches for 65 yards in his 4 games played. The biggest concern for teams will be his health, but Cooper has stacked great seasons on film for teams to bet on him being their top cornerback.

6. Ashton Stamps - CB - LSU

LSU cornerback Ashton Stamps is a great example of a player entering the Transfer Portal that the team would've loved to have back. Last season, Ashton Stamps started every game for the Tigers, but with the team bringing in star cornerbacks Mansoor Delane and DJ Pickett, Stamps was pushed out of the role.

In 2024, Ashton Stamps allowed 33 catches on 56 targets for 476 yards and 3 touchdowns as a Sophomore. Most of Ashton Stamps' snaps have come on the outside, but at his size, he could end up being a better fit playing in the slot.

7. Daniel Harris - Georgia

Daniel Harris has played a significant role on the Georgia defense first as a role player in 2023, then as a starter in 2024. This season, Harris started for the Bulldogs, but as he struggled and other defensive backs emerged, Harris fell out of the rotation. The talent is clearly there for Harris, but he'll need to land at a program that's more accepting of his growing pains compared to Georgia, where there was always a 5-star waiting in the wings to replace him.

8. AJ Harris - Penn State

Coming into the season, AJ Harris was a player garnering First Round buzz after a standout season in 2024. This season Harris did take a step back as he allowed 23 catches on 25 targets for 286 yards and a pair of touchdowns. While the step back will keep Harris from entering the draft, he's still a good enough player to lock down a side of the field wherever he lands.

9. Jaquez White - Troy

Programs looking to take a chance on a great cover cornerback should look no further than Troy Trojans star Jaquez White. After starting his career at Washburn, White jumped up a level, joining Troy, where he quickly proved he was one of the best defensive backs in the Group of 5. White posted the 2nd-best PFF grade among Group of 5 cornerbacks, allowing 37 catches on 67 targets for 5 touchdowns.

10. Jahiem Johnson - Tulane

After playing sparingly in 2024, Jahiem Johnson burst onto the scene in 2025 as one of the best cover cornerbacks in the AAC. While people will discount Group of 5 players, in Tulane's two matchups against Ole Miss he surrendered just 4 catches for 28 yards. Johnson plays most of his snaps on the outside meaning that he could lock down half of the field wherever he ends up next.