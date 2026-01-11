Pete Golding nabbed the top replacement for Trinidad Chambliss in perfect portal win

As if the pain of losing in the College Football Playoff semifinals wasn't enough for Ole Miss fans to deal with, the Rebels were dealt an even bigger blow on Friday. Trinidad Chambliss waiver for an extra season of eligibility was denied, changing the Rebels' plans just days after he signed a new deal with the program.

The timing of the NCAA's decision made the situation worse as Austin Simmons had already entered the Transfer Portal and committed to Missouri. Pete Golding needed to quickly land a new quarterback even if Trinidad Chambliss ends up winning, and he may have gotten the best option available on Sunday.

Deuce Knight is the perfect addition for Ole Miss

On Sunday, Pete Golding and Ole Miss quickly found their replacement plan as they landed Auburn Tigers transfer Deuce Knight.

BREAKING: Auburn true freshman transfer QB Deuce Knight has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells @On3sports



Knight was ranked as a Five-Star Recruit in the 2025 On3 Industry Rankingshttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/f1OujLoSvI — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 11, 2026

Deuce Knight ranks as the 11th best quarterback in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal QB Rankings.

The addition is massive for Ole Miss as they at least know that if Deuce Knight needs to play in 2026, he's capable of doing so. Knight only made one career start at Auburn, but it was clear that his talent was off the charts.

Coming out of High School, Deuce Knight was a 5-star recruit as one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the Country. The Mississippi Native returns home, where he has all the talent in the world and 4 years of eligibility remaining, making him a long term option for the Rebels.

If Trinidad Chambliss is able to get his waiver for an additional season of eligibility, then Deuce Knight can spend one season as his understudy, allowing him to further develop, which is the perfect outcome for the team. If Trinidad Chambliss is the Rebels' starter next season, he has all the talent to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Country.