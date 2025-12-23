Pete Nakos confirms the Jeff Brohm news that has Michigan fans totally split

When Michigan fired head coach Sherrone Moore the news was shocking in part based on when the decision came down. Considering the fact that the chaos of the coaching carousel was seemingly over, one of the biggest jobs in the sport opening up was crazy to see. For Michigan however, the timing was way less than ideal as Michigan could've been on the same scale as LSU for top candidates.

The Wolverines are now almost two weeks into their search for a new head coach and much to the fanbases' displeasure, there's yet to be a hire. Given that the Transfer Portal opens up on January 2nd, the Wolverines are running out of time to get a coach in place.

Pete Nakos confirms Jeff Brohm is a candidate dividing the fanbase

On Tuesday, On3's Pete Nakos reported that Jeff Brohm has emerged as a "name of interest" in Michigan's head coaching search.

Given the current state of Michigan's head coaching search, having a new name of interest seems like a significant step as a hire needs to be made in the next several days. While a deal isn't in place and it's unclear how interested Michigan is in Jeff Brohm, the fanbase is heavily divided.

On one hand, some members of the fanbase are excited about the news and the possibility that this search may finally come to an end. Jeff Brohm has done an outstanding job developing quarterbacks which would be great news for the Wolverines as Bryce Underwood has all the talent in the world.

While hiring Jeff Brohm would be a solid move, there is a large section of the fanbase that would oppose the move. Michigan views itself as well above Louisville, and the fanbase feels they should be reeling in a bigger name head coach. The fanbase will also point to the fact that he's lost 4 games in all 3 seasons at Louisiville.

Overall, Jeff Brohm would be a solid hire for Michigan, but the fanbase is going to overlook him until he gets the job. Michigan fans spent the first days with the belief that they could poach Kalen DeBoer and Kenny Dillingham and now moving on to the next set of coaching candidates is going to be hard to accept.